NBA Trade Rumors: Sean Marks and the Brooklyn Nets don’t want to move Kevin Durant, but believe it’s the best chance to rebuild the organization

The Brooklyn Nets have massive decisions to make this summer after a trade request by their superstar player Kevin Durant. The former Golden State Warrior wants out and the franchise will demand the farm in return for arguably the best player in the world.

On ESPN's morning show Get Up, senior ESPN writer Nick Friedell believes that the organization does not want to let go of Durant, especially general manager Sean Marks. Friedell also spoke about how the Nets understand that asking for a whole lot in return for Durant will enable them to reassess and reset their franchise.

"The Nets and Sean Marks do not want to move Kevin Durant, but they know in this moment in time that this might be the best way to reset your organization. I just don't see it being clear cut in the next couple of months but this ultimately to me will get done because Kevin Durant wants it to," said Nick Friedell.

All the leverage in this complex situation between the Nets and KD is with the franchise as the player is under contract for four more years. Durant signed a long-term extension last year and does not have a player-option in his contract and is tied down to the Nets until 2026.

In the four-year contract that the two-time NBA Champion signed last year, Durant will pocket north of $190 million. Then in his final year his salary will be over $53 million.

How did things go south for Kevin Durant and the Nets?

All roads lead back to Kyrie Irving. The disgruntlement in the Nets franchise started when the ownership and front office were unwilling to guarantee a long-term contract with Kyrie Irving.

This resulted in Irving exercising his player-option for the upcoming season. Kevin Durant, on the other hand, will start the first of his four-year deal with the Nets worth over $194 million.

Availability, or lack thereof, is the only reason why the Nets ownership is reluctant to give Irving a long-term deal. His performances have never been questioned. The guard and Durant are thick as thieves and with Irving eyeing a move elsewhere, it has led to Durant requesting a trade from the franchise.

Kevin Durant was reportedly headed to the New York Knicks from the Warriors before Irving convinced him to join the Nets instead. It seemed as if the only way to keep Durant happy would have been to offer Irving a max contract extension. This has led to the newest big three of Ben Simmons, Durant and Irving not playing a single minute on the court together.

