NBA Trade Rumors: Seth Curry on Philadelphia 76ers radar as the team looks to rebuild under a new head coach

After a disappointing end to their season, the Philadelphia 76ers are planning to rebuild in the offseason. Their 2019-20 season ended with a loss in the NBA playoffs against fierce rivals Boston Celtics that led to head coach Brett Brown stepping down after seven years. According to multiple NBA trade rumors, the Philadelphia 76ers will pursue Dallas Mavericks' Seth Curry this off-season.

NBA Trade Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers looking to add Seth Curry in the off-season

Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Four

The 76ers' offensive struggles were quite apparent this season as Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid didn't have the right role players around them. The Philadelphia-based franchise offered max extensions to small forward Tobias Harris and center Al Horford, and both the players failed to live up to expectations this season.

NBA trade rumors suggest that the Philadelphia 76ers will be looking to add a shooter to the roster to ensure that Simmons and co. have the right spacing on the floor. Opposition teams clog up the paint against the 76ers and dare them to shoot threes, a strategy that they haven't been able to counter until now.

Dallas Mavericks' Seth Curry will help the Philadelphia 76ers end their shooting woes. He is a brilliant spot-up shooter and will allow Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid to drive in the paint area and find open shots for their teammates. In exchange, the 76ers will be willing to let go of shooting guard Josh Richardson who has not been a good fit in Philadelphia.

Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Four

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: Tyronn Lue or Mike D'Antoni - Who is a better fit for the Philadelphia 76ers?

Philadelphia 76ers General Manager Elton Brand has a huge task on his hand this offseason, as the search for a new head coach continues after Brett Brown's departure.

Advertisement

The 76ers are expected to be active in the trade market, and according to NBA trade rumors, they might explore the possibility of parting ways with one of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.

Trading for Seth Curry will be the first step in the Philadelphia 76ers' rebuilding mission and it looks like a positive one as the Dallas Mavericks sharpshooter will definitely improve their offense.

Also read: Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Prediction & Match Preview - September 23rd, 2020 | Game 4