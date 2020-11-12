NBA Trade Rumors: Stephen A. Smith urges LA Clippers to ignore Russell Westbrook citing deficiencies in Houston Rockets star's game

With the 2020-21 season right around the corner, franchises from around the league have sped up the pursuit of their desired prospects this off-season, causing NBA trade rumors on a number of players to go absolutely haywire.

One such player is Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook, who has been linked to several teams this off-season, with the LA Clippers being one of them.

Russell Westbrook discusses NBA players uniting in the ongoing fight for equality. pic.twitter.com/Fv0kA42QrT — NBA (@NBA) August 3, 2020

With the rumors only increasing on the issue, ESPN's Stephen. A. Smith and Max Kellerman recently spoke on what they thought of the potential move.

NBA Trade Rumors: Stephen. A. Smith doesn't the LA Clippers are the right place for Russell Westbrook

Stephen. A. Smith

Speaking on ESPN's 'First Take' analyst Stephen. A. Smith had this to say when asked about Russell Westbrook possibly moving to the LA Clippers,

"He is incredibly stubborn, and if you are Kawhi Leonard and you desperately need a quintessential point guard, that's not what Russell Westbrook is"

Despite this statement, it must be mentioned that Smith was quick to point out his admiration for Russell Westbrook before and after the quoted lines. But he also emphasized that he believed that the LA Clippers need a different kind of point guard than Russell Westbrook.

The second analyst on the show, ESPN's Max Kellerman, was quick to disagree with Stephen. A. Smith, stating that Westbrook indeed has the ability to distribute the ball well, citing that Paul George's best season came alongside Russell Westbrook with the OKC Thunder.

Russell Westbrook

Kellerman was also ecstatic about the fact that there was indeed an opportunity to see Russell Westbrook, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George on the same team in the LA Clippers, and implied it could become one of the most, if not the most exciting teams in the entire NBA.

Anyone who has followed the situation of the 31-year-old and the Clippers will instantly admit that both sides indeed have a very good point and that this move will be a huge gamble for both parties involved.

Ben Simmons and Russell Westbrook have NO REGARD for the rim! 😤 (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/nqbM7y2IuI — SLAM (@SLAMonline) January 4, 2020

But with both the LA Clippers and Russell Westbrook perhaps the hungriest of all to win an NBA Championship in the near future, this NBA trade rumor may be a gamble worth taking for both ahead of the 2020-21 NBA season.

