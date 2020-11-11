NBA Trade Rumors: The case for and against the New York Knicks acquiring Russell Westbrook this off-season

The New York Knicks have undeniably fallen on tough times since the days of Patrick Ewing in the late 1990s, with the Knicks' front office to be blamed for most of the franchise's malaise. However, with the New York Knicks looking to become a super team and having the cap space to do so, NBA trade rumors have linked the franchise with several superstars from around the league, one of them being Russell Westbrook.

There was massive hype around Russell Westbrook as he seemed to have improved massively since his OKC Thunder days. That gave the Houston Rockets hope that Westbrook's partnership with James Harden could bring the franchise their next championship. However, Russell Westbrook arguably had his worst ever postseason, which has prompted NBA trade rumors speculating his departure from the franchise this off-season.

(2010) Russell Westbrook posterizes the Houston Rockets' Shane Battier! Harden was loving it. pic.twitter.com/BAkVd9GCh7 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) July 12, 2019

On that note, let us analyze the pros and cons of Russell Westbrook's move to the New York Knicks ahead of the start of the 2019-21 NBA season.

NBA Trade Rumors: The case for the New York Knicks acquiring Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook

The New York Knicks desperately need a superstar, no matter the name of that star or his recent form in the competition.

The team has suffered from irrelevance for far too long. Bringing in a sensation like Russell Westbrook could not only bring the New York Knicks into the limelight, but it could also help the franchise crack the postseason for the first time in a long, long time.

Considering Russell Westbrook's competitive attitude, he is most likely to come out all guns blazing and prove his critics and naysayers wrong all over again. The last time the 31-year-old was 'motivated,' he won an MVP award.

Moreover, Westbrook has been described as a very good mentor by many of his former teammates. With the New York Knicks roster being one of the youngest in the league, the arrival of the Rockets star could hasten the development of these players, who could, in turn, contribute to a brighter future for the franchise.

NBA Trade Rumors: The case against the New York Knicks acquiring Russell Westbrook

New York Knicks

NBA trade rumors have linked the New York Knicks with several superstars that could fit the requirements of the franchise. In this regard, Russell Westbrook may not be a good fit at the Knicks.

While the 31-year-old could bring positive attention to the New York Knicks at the start of the season, he may struggle to create much of an impact on the court. That is because the New York Knicks need a player who can space the floor and be a threat from beyond the arc; Westbrook is just not that kind of a player.

1 year ago today, the Houston Rockets introduced Russell Westbrook! pic.twitter.com/bwIYuTKPXZ — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) July 26, 2020

Despite the improvement of RJ Barrett, the Knicks also need a defensive cornerstone. While Westbrook is not a bad defender, he is nowhere near good enough to fulfill that role for the New York Knicks.

Given the age of the Knicks' current team and the draft picks they are likely to have in the upcoming years, the franchise would be best served if they try to build a good team through the draft instead of bringing in stars like Russell Westbrook.