×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA Trade Rumors: Steven Adams backed to stay with the Oklahoma City Thunder

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
News
11   //    30 Apr 2019, 14:32 IST

Sam Presti seems to Steven Adams
Sam Presti seems to be keen on keepin Steven Adams

What's the rumor?

Over the last week, Steven Adams' future has been called into question after the Oklahoma City Thunder once again suffered an early playoff exit. The Kiwi struggled to make an impact against the Portland Trail Blazers, and as one of the team's highest earners, some have suggested that Adams could depart this summer.

However, during a lengthy press conference, general manager Sam Presti revealed that the Thunder still have plans for their starting center.

In case you didn't know...

Adams was selected by the Thunder with the 12th overall pick in the 2013 draft, and he has firmly established himself as Billy Donovan's starting center. The 25-year-old has started more than 400 regular season games during his six seasons in Oklahoma City, and over the course of the 2018-19 season, Adams averaged 13.8 points and 9.5 rebounds per game.

The heart of the matter

"The No. 1 thing for him is he has got to become a better free-throw shooter. As a team if our free-throw shooting just gets to the league average it would have a significant impact on our offensive rating and net rating as result," Presti was quoted as saying.

"Maybe we can push Steven into a development phase where we can have him look at that. He can shoot the ball, and we've all seen it for years in the practice gym. Internal development is a lot of creativity and imagination and you've got to stick with that through the year," he added.

Adams is a firm fan favorite in Oklahoma City, and he has struck up a notable understanding with long-time teammate Russell Westbrook. The Thunder will need to free up funds this summer, but based on Presti's latest comments, it appears that Adams won't be the man to make way.

What's next?

Adams' season is now over following the Thunder's exit to Portland. However, Presti will face a busy summer as he looks to improve OKC's roster ahead of the 2019-20 season.

Tags:
NBA Oklahoma City Thunder Steven Adams NBA Trade Rumors NBA Rumors
Advertisement
NBA Trade Rumors: Oklahoma City Thunder to consider trading Steven Adams
RELATED STORY
NBA: All-Time starting 5 of the Oklahoma City Thunder
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade Rumors: Kevin Love backed to make a move to the Oklahoma City Thunder
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19 Trade Review: Oklahoma City Thunder - Inactivity, financial limitations and more
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade Rumors: 3 players the OKC Thunder should keep out of trade talks
RELATED STORY
OKC Thunder: Ranking Oklahoma City's Most Disappointing Players of the 2018/19 NBA season
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Oklahoma City Thunder vs Portland Trailblazers - Game 1
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade Window: 3 players the Thunder should give up to sign Kevin Love
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade Window: 3 Oklahoma City Thunder players who could be set for a surprise trade this month
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Oklahoma City Thunder vs Toronto Raptors
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us