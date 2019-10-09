NBA trade rumors: The Cleveland Cavaliers will trade Kevin Love if the right package comes along

The Cavs appears willing to trade Kevin Love if the right package comes along

What's the rumor?

The Cleveland Cavaliers still hoped to compete following the departure of LeBron James last summer, although the organization quickly entered a rebuild following an awful start to the 2018-19 season. The likes of J.R. Smith and Rodney Hood have since departed, and the Cavs have increasingly focused on developing young talent such as Collin Sexton.

Kevin Love is among the veterans remaining on the roster, and the 31-year-old is owed $120 million over the next four seasons. Evidently, Love's presence will impact the Cavs' ongoing rebuild, and Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com is reporting that the organization will trade him if the right offer comes along:

The Cavs’ stance on Love hasn’t changed. If the right trade offer comes they will certainly consider it. But according to sources, the Cavs have to be “blown away” with a package combining players and picks. While the phone continues to ring

In case you didn't know...

Love joined the Cavs from the Minnesota Timberwolves back in 2014, and the forward played a key role as the team reached four straight NBA Finals between 2015 and 2018. However, Love has struggled with injuries since LeBron exited last summer, and the California native appeared just 22 times last season.

The heart of the matter

Love has expressed his desire to remain with the Cavs, although it appears best that he moves on. From the Cavs' point of view, Love is owed a significant amount of money over the next four years, and a trade would help speed up ongoing rebuild efforts. Meanwhile, Love recently turned 31, and a move to a team such as the Miami Heat would allow him to compete during the final years of his prime.

What's next?

The Cavs begin their preseason schedule against the Pistons on Friday and will get their regular season campaign underway with a trip to Orlando Magic on October 23.