NBA Trade Rumors: The dream starting-5 for the Minnesota Timberwolves going into the 2020-21 season

Despite having a lot of young talents, the Minnesota Timberwolves have not lived up to expectations for a long time now. Even with a high offensive ceiling, the franchise's defense is in shambles and needs to be improved, possibly more than that of any other team in the NBA.

To find a lineup that could maximize the team's potential but remains realistic, we have gone through countless NBA trade rumors to bring you what we believe to be the Minnesota Timberwolves' best possible starting-five for the 2020-21 NBA season.

Dream starting-5 for the Minnesota Timberwolves going into the 2020-21 season as per NBA Trade Rumors

The offensive talent of the Minnesota Timberwolves has the potential to rival that of any other franchise, with players like D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns leading the team.

Where the team needs to improve, though, is in defense, which is what we will be keeping an eye on as we pick out a few NBA trade rumors we would like to see come true for this franchise.

Point Guard - D'Angelo Russell

Minnesota Timberwolves have the perfect offensive point-guard in Russell.

There is no question about it. D'Angelo Russell needs to be the starting point-guard for the Minnesota Timberwolves. The 24-year-old is the perfect point-guard on the offensive end. He is elite as a facilitator and a scorer as well when needed.

The only problem here is, despite improving significantly, Russell is still not a reliable defender. That means that the Minnesota Timberwolves will have to surround him with defensive talents to become a successful franchise in the NBA, something we have tried to assemble as per NBA trade rumors.

Shooting-Guard - Malik Beasley

Malik Beasley has been impressive for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Despite his high cost, we believe that the Minnesota Timberwolves should do everything in their power to sign Malik Beasley again. The 23-year-old has shown that he is capable of helping on both ends of the floor, although he needs to improve a bit more in the defensive aspect.

In Malik Beasley, the team will have a good shooter from behind the arc, which could go a long way in helping them space the floor and help their offense massively. Considering that the player is still very young, he could only improve for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Small Forward - Victor Oladipo

Victor Oladipo rises up to throw down his first dunk of the season. pic.twitter.com/AEI2tfkKfo — NBA (@NBA) February 2, 2020

Trading away the first pick in the 2020 NBA draft for Victor Oladipo could be a wise decision for the Minnesota Timberwolves to make, in our opinion.

Not only would Oladipo significantly improve the team's offense, his ability to read passing lanes and above-average on-ball defense could be a huge asset for the Timberwolves.

While there is a worry about Victor Oladipo not being at the same superstar level as before anytime soon, we do think that the Minnesota Timberwolves can afford to give him that time. And if they do, they may just have a third star capable of doing damage on the defensive end of the floor.

Power Forward - Montrezl Harrell

Montrezl Harrell could be the cornerstone of the Minnesota Timberwolves' defense.

While there haven't been too many NBA trade rumors on this one, Montrezl Harrell happens to be in the ballpark of the Minnesota Timberwolves, so they need to do whatever they can to nab the free agent.

The reigning sixth man of the year would be an instant starter on this team and would contribute greatly to the team's defense, bringing some much-needed stability and quality by being its cornerstone.

Harrell is also capable of doing damage on the offensive end, which could be another positive aspect about signing him. If the Timberwolves truly want to make the playoffs, there may not be a better player suited to their problems than Montrezl Harrell.

Center - Karl Anthony-Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns with the dunk on Patrick Patterson. pic.twitter.com/yiCNcUachV — RealGM (@RealGM) October 22, 2017

No surprises here as we choose Karl-Anthony Towns as the starting center for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

On the offensive end, Anthony Towns can do everything and is an elite shooter from behind the arc as well; he makes a scorching 41.2% of his shots from behind the arc.

However, it's his defense that is holding him back from being the best center in the league. While the franchise would prefer if his defense improved, that doesn't seem likely to happen, though. But if the Minnesota Timberwolves could surround Karl-Anthony Towns with defensive talent, the franchise could take a huge leap forward next season.