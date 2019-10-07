NBA Trade Rumors: The Oklahoma City Thunder could still trade Chris Paul and Steven Adams

Chris Paul is among the talent that could leave the Thunder during the 2019-20 season

What's the rumor?

The Oklahoma City Thunder seemed primed to be contenders for the foreseeable future after signing Paul George to a new long-term contract last summer, although the franchise stunned the NBA by trading the All-Star to the LA Clippers during the off-season.

General Manager Sam Presti has since turned his efforts towards a rebuild, and Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report believes that the likes of Steven Adams and Chris Paul are among the talent that the Thunder want to offload.

In case you didn't know...

Chris Paul and Danilo Gallinari were acquired in the respective deals for Westbrook and George, and both players have plenty to offer to rival teams. Despite turning 34 earlier this year, Paul remains among the NBA's best point guards, while Gallinari is an excellent three-point shooter who is available on an expiring deal.

Meanwhile, Steven Adams averaged career highs in points (13.9) and rebounds (9.5) during the 18-19 season but is owed more than $50 million over the next two years. Andre Roberson is perhaps the Thunder's biggest wildcard. The 27-year-old has been out for almost two years with a serious knee injury, although the shooting guard is owed an affordable $10 million this season, and is among the NBA's best lockdown defenders.

The heart of the matter

According to the report,

Oklahoma City is clearly embracing that approach again, as evidenced by the trove of first-rounders it scored in deals sending out Paul George, Westbrook, and Jerami Grant. By pursuing trades for (Chris) Paul, (Danilo) Gallinari, (Andre) Roberson and Steven Adams, the Thunder should try to build their pick pile even higher.

The Thunder's roster remains surprisingly strong heading into the new season, although Presti remains determined to focus on youth - and departures are likely as the campaign progresses. Presti will find it difficult to offload the entire quartet of Paul, Gallinari, Adams, and Roberson - although they have until the All-Star Weekend to do business - and the OKC roster will look very different in February.

What's next?

The Thunder will begin their season with a road contest against the Utah Jazz on October 23rd, before hosting the Washington Wizards two days later.