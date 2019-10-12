NBA Trade Rumors: Toronto Raptors could still trade Kyle Lowry despite his recent contract-extension

Kyle Lowry's future with the Raptors remains in doubt despite his recent contract extension

What's the rumor?

Earlier this week, the Toronto Raptors and Kyle Lowry agreed to a one-year, $31m contract extension. Lowry was set to hit free agency next summer and the extension was expected to end any speculation over his future.

However during the latest edition of ESPN's Woj & Lowe, Zach Lowe claimed the Raptors could still trade Lowry if they make a poor start to the new season:

Toronto could get off to a shaky start and decide to bail out of the season and make Kyle Lowry available... I think the Raptors could actually generate something of a bidding war even though Kyle is 33 and they just signed him to a one-year $31 million extension.

In case you didn't know...

Lowry has been with the Raptors since 2012 and the veteran point guard has played a vital role as the team has made six consecutive trips to the playoffs.

The 33-year-old has also been named an All-Star five times during his time in Toronto and he finished the 2019 NBA Finals averaging an impressive 16.2 points, four rebounds and 7.2 assists per contest.

The heart of the matter

Despite losing Kawhi Leonard in free agency, it appears the Raptors want to begin the new season with much of last season's roster still intact. However, Toronto demonstrated their ruthlessness last summer when trading DeMar DeRozan, and it's possible the team could look to offload Lowry if their title defense gets off to an underwhelming start.

Ultimately, Lowry appears set to stay with the Raptors for the remainder of 2019 although a move ahead of the deadline shouldn't be ruled out.

What's next?

Lowry and the Raptors will get the season underway against Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans on Oct. 22.