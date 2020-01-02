NBA Trade Rumors: Timberwolves have no intention of trading Karl-Anthony Towns

Shubham Sharma FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Rumors Published Jan 02, 2020

Jan 02, 2020 IST SHARE

Minnesota Timberwolves v Dallas Mavericks

What's the rumor?

After speculations of Timberwolves' star Karl-Anthony Towns being unhappy with the team's situation, there were reports that Golden State Warriors have shown some interest in him. However, according to Marc Stein of The New York Times, the Wolves are building everything around Towns and have no interest in trading him.

In case you didn't know...

The Timberwolves started their season with a promising 10-8 record after which, they just fell off the clip. At present, they sit on the 12th spot in the star-studded West with a 12-20 record.

Their star player, Karl Anthony Towns, is in the 1st year of his 5-year, $190 million contract, which could be silly to let go after heavy spending this summer.

The Wolves have also revamped their front office with Gersson Rosas as the head. As Gersson is historically famous for his aggressive moves, these speculations are natural to come out.

The heart of the matter

The Timberwolves have been building around Towns for quite a long time now. There is no intention of the management to make such a big call, as pointed out by Stein.

Towns has made only once to the playoffs alongside Jimmy Butler and will have to do some more waiting as per the team's status right now. The Wolves are more interested in getting Covington traded as per the sources. Covington will be an excellent option to revamp options around Towns as he has immense demand in the market.

What's next?

Towns has been dealing with a knee injury lately, and is expected to return anytime soon. The Wolves beat the Brooklyn Nets in their last game and will face a tough test against the Milwaukee Bucks tonight. Stopping Giannis Antetokounmpo will be a daunting task for the short-hand Wolves tonight.