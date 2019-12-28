NBA Trade Window: 3 teams that should consider trading for Robert Covington

Minnesota Timberwolves v Brooklyn Nets

Robert Covington is the missing piece to a lot of contender teams in the NBA right now, and why wouldn't he be?

Covington is one of the smartest players in the NBA who fits into the role given to him with ease. He is a great two-way player who makes an impact on both the ends of the floor. Not only does he have the ability to knock the points down but he also possesses the ability to lock down the best scorers in the game.

Covington averages 12.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game, shooting at 40.4% from the field and 35.8% from the 3-point line. However, his numbers speak very less of the role he plays for the team.

Last year, before getting ruled out by an injury, the Minnesota Timberwolves were having a 12-10 record and were expected to make the playoffs. They were one of the top five teams in terms of defense before the injury happened. However, the Wolves came tumbling down later on.

This time around, however, they do not look the same team they were. This season they started well but lost themselves soon after that. They are not realistically in the playoff picture and the management will have to think about the future going forward.

A Robert Covington trade can give them a great opportunity of getting players to rebuild around Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins. As Covington is desired by many teams right now, Wolves will not have an opportunity better than this.

Let's have a look at three teams that could go all in for Covington before the trade window.

#3 Indiana Pacers

Toronto Raptors v Indiana Pacers

The Pacers are doing well this season with a record of 21-11, sitting at the sixth place in the East. With Victor Oladipo's expected return, the things will getting better and better than before.

However, the Pacers will still be needing reliable and effective perimeter support for Oladipo. They miss a single piece in the puzzle, which when completed, the team will make a historical impact this season.

This desire is the reason for Robert Covington's trade coming into the picture. The pacers can give away a few players and a draft pick to bring in Covington and hence, contend for the championship this time around.

Pacers Get- Robert Covington

Wolves Get- Doug McDermott, Aaron Holiday and Round 1 pick (2022)

