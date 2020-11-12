NBA Trade Rumors: Top 5 players linked with the Milwaukee Bucks this off-season

After yet another disappointing postseason, the Milwaukee Bucks are in a soup, with NBA trade rumors speculating the departure of Giannis Antetokounmpo in the near future.

To keep their superstar happy and stay put in Milwaukee, the franchise has been frantically looking for stars who could complement the efforts of the Greek Freak and help the Bucks crack the postseason.

In this regard, NBA trade rumors have linked a bevy of players with the Milwaukee Bucks this off-season.

NBA Trade Rumors: Top five players linked with the Milwaukee Bucks this off-season

Considering the Milwaukee Bucks' immediate requirements - a playmaker and an elite second option - in their roster, we have looked for these attributes in various players linked with the franchise, as per recent NBA trade rumors. Without further ado, let's have a look at five such players.

#5 Aaron Gordon

Aaron Gordon

Aaron Gordon may have come into prominence for his stupendous performances in dunk contests, but the player has been developing into an elite-level scorer over the last few years.

Advertisement

The 24-year-old averaged 14.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists last season as the secondary, and at times, the tertiary scorer for the Orlando Magic.

Aaron Gordon has also taken strides towards becoming a very good playmaker, something that could make him a very attractive proposition for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Considering the rapid strides made by the player and his overall upside, it is no wonder why NBA trade rumors have heavily linked Aaron Gordon with the Milwaukee Bucks this off-season.

#4 Bogdan Bogdanovic

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Bogdan Bogdanovic has quietly evolved into a very good player for the Sacramento Kings, so much so that experts now believe that the 28-year-old could be a key factor on a championship team.

Advertisement

Bogdanovic is not a very explosive athlete. However, he is a very versatile player, who excels in shooting from the deep as well as in playmaking. Bogdan Bogdanovic has a very high basketball IQ and looks for the smallest of gaps to pierce opposition defenses, an attribute that could endear himself to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Bogdan Bogdanovic posts 26 PTS, 6 AST, 4 REB en route to grabbing the #KickstartRisingStars MVP award! pic.twitter.com/gID1jZB0E3 — NBA (@NBA) February 17, 2018

It is no wonder why Bogdan Bogdanovic is among the top five players linked with the Milwaukee Bucks. The franchise would do well to snag the player, who enters free agency this off-season.