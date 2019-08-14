NBA Trade Rumors: Toronto Raptors could trade Serge Ibaka for Andrew Wiggins

Andrew Wiggins has yet to fulfil his full potential with the Minnesota Timberwolves

What's the rumour?

The Toronto Raptors will enter the 2019-20 season as defending champions, although the franchise has lost both Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green during a disappointing off-season. Toronto are yet to add any notable name to replace the key duo, although Greg Swartz believes that Raptors could be willing to swap Serge Ibaka for Andrew Wiggins:

Taking Wiggins out of a Minnesota rebuild and putting him on his hometown team would be the best possible situation to extract the talent that made him the No. 1 overall pick in 2014. For the Timberwolves, this move would mainly be about clearing future cap space.

In case you didn't know

Following an impressive season at Kansas, Wiggins was selected first overall in the 2014 draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, the then 19-year-old was traded to the Timberwolves without making an appearance for the Cavs and has spent his entire career in Minnesota. Over 400 regular-season appearances, Wiggins has averaged 19.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

The heart of the matter

Wiggins only turned 24 earlier this year, although there is a feeling around the league that the Canadian will never live up to his potential. Wiggins' career has been plagued with questions over his commitment, and he has also earned criticism for his failure to build upon his impressive rookie season.

Nevertheless, a move to his hometown may be a much-needed change for Wiggins, while the Raptors have an urgent need to get younger. Serge Ibaka's inclusion in any deal also makes sense, as his current deal will expire next season, and the 29-year-old is likely to spend the upcoming season playing as a backup to Marc Gasol.

What's next?

The Raptors will tip off their season at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 22 vs. the New Orleans Pelicans. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves will open their campaign on the road against Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets.