Goran Dragic, who was sent to the Toronto Raptors along with Precious Achiuwa for All-Star Kyle Lowry, is slowly trying to settle into his new team per the latest NBA trade rumors. The 14-year veteran and journeyman brings a ton of experience and basketball IQ to a young Raptors team.

Head coach Nick Nurse will have no shortage of options on how to utilize the versatile guard out of Slovenia. However, it remains to be seen if the Raptors are keeping him for the long haul.

According to Josh Lewenberg of TSN, the Toronto Raptors are keeping their options open regarding Dragic. Per Lewenberg:

“How long will Dragic be in Toronto? That remains to be seen. By all accounts, the team is still hoping to move him ahead of the trade deadline, extracting an asset or two from a club that’s gearing up for a title run. The odds of him being a Raptor past February are low.”

The TSN Raptors reporter also added that if the Toronto Raptors choose to let him stay, he would prefer to come off the bench as the off-the-bench role is tailor-made for him at this stage in his career.

NBA Trade Rumors: What can Goran Dragic offer to a very young Toronto Raptors team?

Goran Dragic shoots over Mike Conley of the Utah Jazz.

The obvious answer: Goran Dragic can act as a mentor to the young blood that the Toronto Raptors are looking to develop this season. With an average age of 25, the rebuilding Raptors could use Dragic's veteran leadership and savvy even if he finds himself on the trading block sooner rather than later.

Other than the new Toronto Raptors team leader Fred Van Fleet, the point guard optilimitedons in Nick Nurse’s care is quite tricky. The hope is that the Dragon can impart his vast experience and basketball knowledge to the pair of Malachi Flynn and David Johnson.

Goran Dragic is more than just supporting and mentoring. In 391 games for the Miami Heat, he averaged 16.2 points, 5.2 assists and 3.6 rebounds a game. Whether Dragic remains for a permanent roster spot or gets traded, the Toronto Raptors are in a win-win situation.

