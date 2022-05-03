NBA Trade Rumors: Utah Jazz ace wants 3-time All-Star teammate gone from the roster this summer

Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell have been the cornerstones for the Utah Jazz. But after years of struggling to take the next step towards contending for an NBA championship, time may be running out for the dynamic duo.

Both have made the Jazz a consistent contender, reaching five straight playoffs. But Utah has lost in the first-round three times and never got past the conference semifinals in the other two seasons. After another first-round exit, many are wondering if this is the year in which the Jazz might go in another direction.

There's been no shortage of rumors surrounding both, as it seems likely that one could be traded this offseason. According to Sirius XM radio host Sean O'Connell, Gobert believes that either him or Mitchell needs to be traded:

"Rudy Gobert is at 'him or me' point with Donovan Mitchell and will demand that one of them be traded in next few days. Doesn't feel they will win championship together."

Utah Jazz face an offseason of crucial decisions

It's going to be a fascinating offseason for the Utah Jazz, as plenty of speculation will surround the team's plans with Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell.

Mitchell and Gobert have been two of the top players at their positions, but it looks as if the team has reached its ceiling with the two.

It could turn into an offseason that features a number of moves with the goal of moving forward with a competitive "rebuild." If the Jazz were to move on from Gobert, chances are that they would look to acquire young pieces and theoretically open up cap space.

The same could be said for Mitchell, although it would seem more likely that the organization would hold on to their franchise star.

Gobert, who turns 30 in June, has played all nine of his NBA seasons with the Jazz, helping Utah to six straight playoff appearances. Mitchell, who turns 26 in September, is in his fifth season. Both are three-time All-Stars. Gobert has also been Defensive Player of the Year three times and, after being a finalist for DPOY this season, should make his sixth All-Defensive team.

Utah has a number of questions that need to be answered this summer, but it appears as if time with Gobert and Mitchell is running out.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein