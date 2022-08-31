NBA Trade Rumors: Washington Wizards believe they are firmly in the hunt for 3x All-Star

The Washington Wizards continue to be active in their hopes of upgrading their roster before the start of the 2022-23 season. According to a recent report, the Wizards believe they are firmly in the hunt for Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell.

When Utah traded star big man Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves in July it became clear the team was heading towards a rebuild. That meant that Mitchell could be the next one to go.

The New York Knicks had been the favorite to land Mitchell before locking up RJ Barrett on Tuesday. According to a recent report from team insider Quinton Mayo, it appears that the Wizards believe there's a serious chance the team is in the hunt for Mitchell:

“There’s a package out there that they have given (Utah CEO of basketball operations) Danny Ainge that has them feeling like they’re still in the race and not far behind New York.”

Washington Wizards rumored to be interested in Donovan Mitchell

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell has been connected to the Washington Wizards.

With the start of the 2022-23 season just around the corner, the Utah Jazz are trending towards a rebuild. With the 2023 draft class expected to be one of the strongest in recent years, it seems likely that that Jazz are looking to move on from Mitchell.

Still just 25 years old, Mitchell is now one of the top trade targets around the NBA. He's often been connected to the New York Knicks, but there's a chance other teams could step up their offers to entice the Utah Jazz. With the Knicks signing RJ Barrett to an extension, a window for another team could be opening to become contenders to acquire Mitchell.

The Wizards have one of the league's top offensive guards in Bradley Beal. Pairing him with Mitchell would give them a dangerous backcourt.

Last season with the Utah Jazz, the dynamic combo guard averaged 25.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 44.8%.

Mitchell, on the 2017-18 All-Rookie team, has been an All-Star in each of the past three seasons. His current contract runs through 2025-26, when he will earn $37 million. He also has a signature line of shoes with Adidas.

Mitchell, the No. 13 pick in the 2017 draft, blossomed in his sophomore season at Louisville. He and Gobert led Utah to the playoffs in all five of his seasons.

