NBA Trade Rumors: Washington Wizards' unhappiness in recent months with John Wall led to his exit

On Wednesday after training camps had started, the NBA was shaken after the Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards announced a blockbuster trade involving John Wall and Russell Westbrook. The two point guards are similar in their playing styles, both are referred to when the fastest players in the league are discussed and the two are on identical contracts.

On paper, this deal looks quite simple, a straight swap due to identical contracts plus a draft pick for the Rockets as Westbrook holds more value being a former MVP and almost twice the All-Star selections as Wall.

However, a lot of complications and emotions are involved in a trade of this magnitude and reports emerged that the relationship between John Wall and the Washington Wizards was deteriorating.

NBA Trade Rumors: Relationship between the Washington Wizards and John Wall had reportedly run its course

John Wall

Famous sportswriter David Aldridge reported that the Washington Wizards organization wasn't happy with John Wall and wanted him to leave. John Wall was drafted by the Wizards and was considered the face of the franchise.

John Wall was in the news after a video of him shirtless and putting up gang signs went viral. The star apologized for the incident, however, reports suggest that the owner Ted Leonsis and the GM, Tommy Sheppard were both extremely unhappy with the player and that his relationship with the franchise has run its course. The "gang sign" incident wasn't well-received by the entire league and was hurting the reputation of John Wall and subsequently, the Wizards.

John Wall in NYC LIVING LIFE pic.twitter.com/210i6Zs9YT — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2BIog) September 13, 2020

NBA Trade Rumors: John Wall's dynamic with Bradley Beal was a factor in the trade decision

John Wall and Bradley Beal

Advertisement

The backcourt duo of John Wall and Bradley Beal apparently share a great off-the-court relationship but the on-court relationship is considered weird. There are speculations on whether the backcourt can lead the team to a championship and after multiple disappointments, people expected either player to leave.

In the absence of John Wall, Bradley Beal has been considered the main player in the team, and Chris Vernon of The Ringer recently reported on his podcast that John Wall was unhappy with Bradley Beal being the main player and wanted a trade from the franchise.

As Rockets/Wizards talks on Russell Westbrook-for-John Wall stall, Wall has made it clear he wants trade out of Washington to happen, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 21, 2020

Bradley Beal's perspective on John Wall could have made trade negotiations easier as well. A 30 point-per-game scorer last season, many believe that Beal is wasting his prime years on a lottery team and deserves more recognition. The Ringer's podcast also discussed that Bradley Beal wasn't sure how long he had to wait for John Wall to be the same John Wall again and that he might be wasting his time with a team with no championship expectations.

Advertisement

Beal also stated that John Wall didn't take his rehab seriously which led to Wall getting injured again. Either guard's departure was inevitable and the Wizards had a choice to make.

They knew if they didn't get rid of Wall and make some changes, Beal might leave soon. Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal will usher in a new era for the Washington Wizards, hopefully, a successful one.

Also Read: Top 10 NBA teams with the most championships