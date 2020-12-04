Top 10 NBA teams with the most championships

LeBron James and Anthony Davis led the LA Lakers to their 17th NBA championship in 2020 after beating the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals. In the process, the franchise tied the Boston Celtics at the top of the all-time list of NBA championships.

On that note, we will review the 10 NBA teams with the most NBA championships in history.

Top 10 teams with most NBA championships

The 2020 NBA Finals were the 32nd NBA Finals appearance for the LA Lakers, which could be the tiebreaker between them and the Boston Celtics.

This article will list the Top 10 teams with the most championships since the league creation in 1946.

Without further ado, let us review the 10 teams.

#10 Houston Rockets

Championships: 2 - NBA Finals appearances: 4

1995 NBA champions.

The Rockets entered the league in 1967 when they were based in San Diego. They moved to Houston in 1971, and they have made the NBA Playoffs 33 times since then.

Houston found championship glory at the end of the 1993-94 season. Hakeem Olajuwon led the team to their first title in a seven-game NBA Finals against Patrick Ewing and the New York Knicks.

In that same season, Olajuwon had won regular-season MVP and the Defensive Player of the Year. He went on to lead the franchise in the championship series and won NBA Finals MVP.

The following season, the Houston Rockets won the title again. They defeated the Orlando Magic in the NBA Finals, which had Shaquille O'Neal on their roster. The Rockets had added Clyde Drexler to their picture.

Houston has four NBA Finals appearances. In 1981, they lost to the Boston Celtics in six games. Moses Malone was the franchise player at that time. Then, Ralph Sampson and a young Olajuwon saw the Celtics in the NBA Finals again in 1986.

However, the historical 1986 Celtics beat them in six matches.

#9 New York Knicks

Championships: 2 - NBA Finals appearances: 8

1970 NBA champions.

The New York Knicks are one of the most popular NBA franchises in NBA history. However, they have not enjoyed excessive success in their history.

On March 21, we’ll be celebrating the 50th anniversary of our 1970 NBA Champions 🏆



🎟: https://t.co/TnJ3I92Cxw pic.twitter.com/7Iomvb5J9c — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) February 28, 2020

Still, they make this Top 10 with their two championships. Moreover, the Knicks have played in eight NBA Finals, with the last one occurring in 1999.

The Knicks' first title happened in 1970. They were guided by an injured Willis Reed, Dave Debusschere, Walt 'Clyde' Frazier, and Dick Barnett. In the 1973 NBA Finals, they defeated the LA Lakers again, and Reed was the MVP of the series again.

In their two titles, the Knicks were guided by coach Red Holzman.

Their other NBA Finals appearances came in 1951, 1952, 1953, 1972, 1994, and 1999. The Knicks were the first franchise to lose three straight NBA Finals (1951-1953).