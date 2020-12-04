The LA Lakers will go into the 2020-21 NBA season aiming to win back-to-back titles. LeBron James will play a key role in helping the team launch a title defense. After enjoying a stellar career in the league, James is lauded as the greatest player of all time, alongside Michael Jordan, and is revered for his leadership skills. Let's take a look at some recent comments made by LeBron James' former teammates.

Tristan Thompson calls LeBron James the G.O.A.T.

Atlanta Hawks v Cleveland Cavaliers

LeBron James' resume speaks for itself and the LA Lakers forward has racked up 4 Championships and 4 Finals MVPs, in addition to 4 regular season MVPs, in his career. It's not an unpopular opinion to term James the best basketball player of all time. In a recent interview, former Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson was faced by a reporter who stated he 'played with one of the greatest players ever'. The new Boston Celtics recruit did not hesitate to correct the journalist, saying,

"The greatest player ever!"

LeBron James and Tristan Thompson share a close relationship, and the two stars achieved considerable success during their time together in Cleveland. Thompson played a key role in the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 NBA Championship, as they defeated the Golden State Warriors in seven games. Thompson recently signed a deal with the Boston Celtics in NBA Free Agency and left the Cleveland Cavaliers after nine years.

If Tristan Thompson wants to endear himself to #Celtics fans before even putting the jersey on, this will do it. pic.twitter.com/JRx6PBjNbv — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) December 3, 2020

Markieff Morris calls LeBron James 'best player in the world'

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

Despite 35-years-old, LeBron James sent a clear message to his critics by winning last season's NBA Championship with the LA Lakers. The superstar also proved himself as a great leader. When his current Lakers teammate, Markieff Morris, was recently asked about LeBron's leadership qualities and influence on team chemistry, he replied:

“We’re led by the best player [LeBron James] in the world, and the second-best player [Anthony Davis] in the world. 1a and 1b … they’re also great leaders off the court."

LeBron James and Anthony Davis were crucial to the LA Lakers' success last season, and the 17-time champions will be depending on the duo for the 2020-21 NBA campaign as well. Both stars recently inked new deals with the LA Lakers and will be playing together for at least two more years, barring an unexpected turn of events.

Markieff Morris begins todays series of Lakers Zoom calls as training camp gets going. He returned to try and win another ring.



“It was a crazy free agency … I just felt like this was the best place for me ... the whole thing is about trying to win this championship." — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) December 3, 2020

