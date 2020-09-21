NBA Trade Rumors: Why a Ben Simmons-Chris Paul swap makes perfect sense for Philadelphia 76ers

Chris Paul is coming off an unbelievable season with the OKC Thunder and is being referred to as the 'No. 1 trade target' for multiple teams in the offseason. The Philadelphia 76ers were among the biggest disappointments this year and are looking to make a major roster upgrade this offseason to change their fortunes next year. In this article, we'll take a look at the latest NBA trade rumors involving Chris Paul and 76ers' Ben Simmons.

The idea of trading someone like Ben Simmons might elicit extreme reactions from the fans. A 24-year-old who averaged 16.4 points with 8 assists and 7.8 rebounds seems like an ideal player to have for any team.

However, Simmons is still nowhere close to developing a jump shot, and experts are questioning his fit next to their center Joel Embiid.

If the 76ers decide to trade Ben Simmons, putting a battle-ready veteran like Chris Paul next to Joel Embiid makes a lot of sense. Paul can elevate his teammates' game with his playmaking abilities and can also get his own shot whenever necessary.

Speaking about the idea of Chris Paul going to Philadelphia, senior NBA Writer at The Athletic John Hollinger said:

"For Philly, suddenly, those ballhandling and shot-creation issues don't seem like such a big deal. Whatever issues you have on the sideline are also mitigated, because you have Chris Freaking Paul on your team."

However, John thinks a deal involving OKC Thunder's Chris Paul, Dennis Schroder and draft picks in exchange for Ben Simmons and Al Horford will be more favorable for both teams. The 76ers will get a younger ball-handler in Schroder and can also get rid of the costly Al Horford contract.

For OKC Thunder, having a young All-Star for the next 5 years in exchange for Chris Paul is a great opportunity to rebuild strong. Ben Simmons made it into this year's ALL NBA third team, and adding a jump shot in the future will surely make him an MVP caliber player.

All NBA Third Team. pic.twitter.com/WJRsBjNRL2 — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) September 16, 2020

However, OKC Thunder should consider if the Australian would really stay in a small market like Oklahoma for long. If they find a way to make it work, they would then have the cap space to add another star player and form a 'Big 3' along with Ben Simmons and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

