NBA Trade Rumors: A playmaker could be the final piece of the puzzle for LA Clippers going into next season

Following the LA Clippers' shock defeat to the Denver Nuggets in the second round, the franchise has not only been the subject of intense scrutiny but also has been the topic of discussion in several NBA trade rumors.

After their post-season came to an end, fans and experts alike called out the LA Clippers' lack of a secondary playmaker as a big reason behind their disappointing run. Due to this reason, many expect the franchise to dip into the market with the purpose of fixing this very problem.

With that in mind, here are five players that the LA Clippers could look to bring in this off-season.

NBA Trade Rumors: LA Clippers target Derrick Rose this off-season

NBA Trade Rumors: Derrick Rose has been targeted by the LA Clippers

This NBA trade rumor has been growing in popularity with every passing second, and justifiably so.

Derrick Rose fits the needs of the LA Clippers to a tee. Whenever needed, he can either start and function as the secondary ball-handler or even come off the bench to be the high-volume scorer.

Rose can also space the floor, spreading out the opposition's defense enough for the LA Clippers' dynamic duo, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, to wreak havoc from inside the arc. Additionally, the former MVP has improved on the defensive end, no longer being a liability on that end of the floor.

LA Clippers: Time to reignite the Derrick Rose interest (via @sell_dalton) https://t.co/7LRITUyTfF — HoopsHabit (@HoopsHabit) September 19, 2020

With the Detroit Pistons' star only being 31, he is now in his prime and is no longer injury-prone either, so there is almost no risk for the Clippers.

Given all the NBA trade rumors and news regarding this topic, this move may just be the likeliest one for the LA Clippers this offseason.

NBA Trade Rumors: LA Clippers could go after free agent Fred VanVleet

NBA Trade Rumors: Fred Van Vleet could be the perfect free agent to target for the LA Clippers

Recently crowned as an NBA Champion, Fred VanVleet has proven himself on the highest level and could be a reliable third option for the LA Clippers if brought in.

VanVleet is known for his accuracy from long range, but what many miss is that he was the secondary ball-handler for the Toronto Raptors.

Van Vleet shot an efficient 39% from three over the course of the 2019-2020 regular season and would add to the shooting ability of the starting line-up massively if the LA Clippers can obtain his services.

Possessing above average court vision, coupled with the ability to space the floor, the 26-year-old could be the defining factor that may potentially help the LA Clippers go much further in the NBA Playoffs.

NBA Trade Rumors: Goran Dragic could be the perfect fix for the LA Clippers' problems

NBA Trade Rumors: The LA Clippers must consider bringing in Goran Dragic this off-season

It almost seems unfathomable to see Goran Dragic leave the Miami Heat after their current run, but the 34-year-old is, in fact, a free agent this off-season.

Dragic is an extremely intelligent player and has bailed out the Miami Heat with smart decisions and elite playmaking on many occasions this season.

If the LA Clippers were to bring him in, Dragic could potentially be the first choice to call plays, giving some rest to the likes of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, even allowing them to take shots that may be more efficient.

Good morning world 😤 pic.twitter.com/gphQj2ewK5 — Goran Dragić (@Goran_Dragic) September 18, 2020

Even if Goran Dragic prefers to stay with his current franchise, the LA Clippers need to try to pry him away. If the franchise can manage that, the team's offense could jump to diabolical levels next season.

NBA Trade Rumors: Ricky Rubio must be considered by the LA Clippers

NBA Trade Rumors: Ricky Rubio needs to be on the wishlist of the LA Clippers

A marquee player for the Phoenix Suns at the start of the season, Ricky Rubio has almost been forgotten by the end of it.

The 29-year-old hasn't been bad at all, averaging a solid 13 points, 4.7 rebounds and 8.8 assists this past season. Rubio has been efficient from deep as well, shooting 36.1% from behind the arc.

Throughout his career, Rubio has been known for his playmaking ability, and that has not diminished one bit in his current franchise. But with multiple players taking the jump, his role could become redundant at the Phoenix Suns.

Ricky Rubio wouldn't be a blockbuster addition to the team but would be a useful player to have, especially when the offense starts to stagnate.

Due to his passing ability alone, Ricky Rubio should be on the LA Clippers' wishlist.

NBA Trade Rumors: Seth Curry could be a worthy addition for the LA Clippers

NBA Trade Rumors: Seth Curry could be the final piece to the LA Clippers' puzzle

Yes, despite all the controversy between Seth Curry and Paul George, we believe the 30-year-old should be brought in by the LA Clippers.

Curry is a lethal scorer, shooting a blazing hot 49.2% from the field and 45.2% from three-point range.

Curry's overall performances as a scorer as well as a secondary playmaker were impressive, especially in clutch situations with the Dallas Mavericks, something the LA Clippers desperately needed in the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

If the franchise can pry Seth Curry away from the Dallas Mavericks, we may see him become the last important piece to the LA Clippers winning an NBA Championship.

