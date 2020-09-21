NBA Trade Rumors: Why Dennis Schroder swap makes sense for both Golden State Warriors and OKC Thunder

One recurring opinion that many fans have mouthed about Dennis Schroder in the last few days is that he deserved to win the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award this season. That just highlights how much the German has improved during his time with OKC Thunder. With the franchise now looking to enter a full rebuild, NBA trade rumors have started to suggest that Schroder is likely to be on the move. If that indeed is the case, then the Golden State Warriors should be interested.

Don’t mean to take anything away from Harrell this year bc he was great, but this was Dennis Schroder’s award imo. https://t.co/RJmXoeiVUw — Matt (@sixringsofsteeI) September 4, 2020

The Warriors are expected to be one strong and healthy unit in the 2020-21 season. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson will be back from their long-term injuries. Meanwhile, they also have Andrew Wiggins and the No.2 overall draft pick from this year which they can part with to accumulate valuable pieces for a potential title run. Dennis Schroder is one player who fits the bill and is likely to be available.

NBA Trade Rumors: Why Golden State Warriors should inquire OKC Thunder about Dennis Schroder

Bob Myers and Steve Kerr

The Golden State Warriors' biggest shortcoming over these past few years has been the lack of a reliable name coming off the bench who could not only command the second unit but also support the starters. OKC Thunder's Dennis Schroder could fill this hole.

Schroder averaged 18.9 points per game last season while shooting at roughly 39% from beyond the arc. Additionally, he's a useful defender too. He was assigned the duty to guard James Harden by the OKC Thunder during the 2020 NBA Playoffs whenever Lu Dort was on the bench.

Most Importantly, Dennis Schroder has showcased that he can thrive with other star guards around him. His expiring contract also comes in as an added advantage because the Golden State Warriors would have the option of parting ways with him if the experiment doesn't work for some reason.

What deal can Golden State Warriors offer to OKC Thunder to facilitate a trade?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

OKC Thunder would be willing to move Dennis Schroder only if they've decided to go ahead with a full rebuild by parting ways with other veterans such as Chris Paul and Steven Adams. GM Sam Presti would be interested in putting young players with good potential around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Although the Golden State Warriors don't have many such pieces, their second overall pick from the 2020 NBA Draft should be enough to facilitate the trade. If OKC Thunder get too greedy, they may ask for Eric Paschall too but then it could become a hard-sell for the Golden State Warriors who will already be giving up their $17 million trade exception to acquire Dennis Schroder in the first place.

This move from Dennis Schroder is filthy😷pic.twitter.com/EYbIWs1evE — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 26, 2020

OKC Thunder would get a chance to potentially draft a future superstar and reduce their wage bill. Meanwhile, Golden State Warriors would get their hands on possibly the best option available to provide a decent scoring boost off the bench and also someone who can command the floor in the absence of Steph Curry. It would be a win-win situation for both teams.

