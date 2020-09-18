NBA Trade Rumors: Golden State Warriors could target Robert Covington and Eric Gordon

The Golden State Warriors are trying to improve their roster as much as possible heading into next season. With Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry returning from their respective injuries, they'll be in contention for a title as well. And if the latest NBA trade rumors are to be believed, the Warriors could be looking to move for Robert Covington or Eric Gordon.

The Houston Rockets will be looking to reshape their roster after another playoff mishap. As a result of the impending restructuring, several players could be shown the exit door. Robert Covington and Eric Gordon could be among those names with the Golden State Warriors apparently ready to scoop them up.

NBA Trade Rumors: Golden State Warriors looking at Robert Covington, Eric Gordon

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr

As reported by NBC Sports NBA insider Tom Haberstroh, the Golden State Warriors could consider using their $17 million trade exception on either Robert Covington or Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets.

"These guys [Covington and Gordon] are two-way guys that are able to spread the floor and play some defense, and I think that is something that the Golden State Warriors will be interested in, two-way guys that can fortify their core right now."

The Houston Rockets are likely to make a lot of moves but then again, they're unlikely to let go of either Robert Covington or Eric Gordon just for a trade exception.

Robert Covington

The Golden State Warriors have the second overall pick for the 2020 NBA Draft that they could bring into play. However, they're likely to first flip that high pick for multiple first-rounders down the draft and send some of those returns to Houston Rockets in exchange for one of Robert Covington and Eric Gordon.

Robert Covington is a star role player on both ends pic.twitter.com/nDkmc1KSeJ — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) September 7, 2020

Both the two aforementioned players are owed significant salary as well, especially Gordon, whose four-year $75 million extension comes into play from the 2020-21 season. So the Golden State Warriors need to be wary of the financial implications as well.

