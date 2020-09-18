NBA Trade Rumors: Moving James Harden not off the table for Houston Rockets

James Harden turned around the fortunes of the Houston Rockets ever since they acquired him from OKC Thunder in 2012. Harden's helped the franchise make it to the NBA Playoffs each year from there onwards but a championship eludes him. Following another early exit for the Rockets, NBA trade rumors are already surfacing about what the roster could look like next season.

Congrats to @JHarden13 on earning All-NBA First Team honors! pic.twitter.com/6wlifPvOAd — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) September 16, 2020

There are various moves that the Houston Rockets could make, but it's difficult to fathom them trading James Harden. However, as per a new report, The Beard too could be on the market this offseason if push comes to shove.

NBA Trade Rumors: James Harden could be moved by Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey with wife Ellen

James Harden has pretty much been the heart and soul of the Houston Rockets for almost the entirety of the last decade. However, the lingering feeling of the franchise being stuck doesn't go away and that could result in the front office taking some drastic measures this offseason.

As per NBC Sports NBA insider Tom Haberstroh, a James Harden trade cannot be ruled out, although it isn't probable.

"I wouldn't put it past [Daryl Morey] to consider moving James Harden. Do I think it is going to happen? I would not bet on it. Daryl Morey is as transactional as any GM we have seen in the NBA so I think this team that you see right now for Houston, is probably not going to be the team next season."

The Houston Rockets have important decisions to make. The current roster isn't good enough to win a title and with a new head coach coming in, changes are likely to take place. But even then, will the team have enough in the tank?

Tilman Fertitta (right)

Owner Tilman Fertitta would want some return for keeping hold of two supermax players in Russell Westbrook and James Harden on the roster, especially during a pandemic. Both players are also on the wrong side of 30. If a proper championship run doesn't seem feasible, then the Houston Rockets could blow it all up.

The amount owed to the double super max players



James Harden

$41.3M

$44.3M

$47.4 (P)



Russell Westbrook

$41.4M

$44.2M

$47.1M (P)



Total $265.6M — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) September 13, 2020

