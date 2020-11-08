NBA Trade Rumors: Why Golden State Warriors must be cautious as a move for LaMarcus Aldridge could do more harm than good to its roster

The General Manager of the Golden State Warriors, Bob Myers, and the rest of the Warriors front office are desperately trying to unload their No. 2 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, which has led to several NBA trade rumors surrounding the franchise

It's no secret that the Warriors organisation are looking to add size to its roster, presumably to compete with the reigning champions LA Lakers. Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry recently admitted the same in an interview with Scott Polacek of Bleacher Report:

“I think we could use some size...But for the most part, it’s just trying to fill out the roster and get us as much depth as possible...I like the position that we’re in with the assets that we got and the guys coming back off of injuries. I think we’ll get it right. Our front office has gotten it right over and over, and I expect nothing different coming back from this tough year we had,” said Curry.

NBA Trade Rumors: League buzz suggests that LaMarcus Aldridge could be on the Golden State Warriors' radar

LaMarcus Aldridge and Stephen Curry

In a recent episode of his ESPN podcast, 'The Lowe Post', ESPN NBA Insider Zach Lowe broke the news of the Golden State Warriors' interest in LaMarcus Aldridge when he said:

"Someone within the league today texted me, 'Hey, there’s a little buzz about No.2 to San Antonio for Lamarcus Aldridge and No. 11'...And obviously there’d have to be salary going out [for the Warriors]. And my response was, ‘That’s crazy. The Warriors should not do that. You don’t trade the No. 2 pick for LaMarcus Aldridge'"

Lowe Post podcast: @BobbyMarks42 and I discuss the ramp up to a Dec. 22 start date for the NBA, Jrue Holiday trade possibilities, Golden State's options with the No. 2 pick, more:



Spotify: https://t.co/BL9ESiaiec



Apple: https://t.co/IYzeKamk2V — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) November 6, 2020

Many analysts suggest that the Golden State Warriors shouldn't go through with a trade for Aldridge. The player hasn't played at an All-Star level in years, and despite posting above-average numbers, his game-style is considered to be a mismatch with the Warriors' high paced off-the-ball style of play.

With the 35-year-old forward expected to make a salary of $24 million next season, the Golden State Warriors would have to ship off a lot of pieces to acquire him.

The Warriors' bench depth isn't what it used to be, with key bench players like Andre Iguodala and Sean Livingston no longer a part of their locker room. In that scenario, sending away more pieces to acquire an ageing forward doesn't seem like the right decision.

LaMarcus Aldridge should jump on the opportunity to play for the Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors

Analysts and pundits in the NBA believe that the Golden State Warriors dynasty isn't over, and they aren't done winning championships. With the core of the Warriors healthy, the team is expected to make another NBA Finals appearance.

Considering the same, this might be the only realistic chance for LaMarcus Aldridge to win the NBA championship.

The seventh player with 50+ points in a game in Spurs history: LaMarcus Aldridge.



⭐️ Vote @aldridge_12: https://t.co/w8uWNcfmat ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/tQbI71WGYw — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 11, 2019

LaMarcus Aldridge may no longer be in his prime, but he could still make a huge impact at both ends of the floor. He remains a very reliable scoring option and is a quality rebounder and rim protector as well.

However, following LaMarcus Aldridge's recent season-ending shoulder injury, there are serious doubts on the 35-year-old forward's ability to perform at a championship-winning level.