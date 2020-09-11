NBA Trade Rumors: Why the Golden State Warriors must trade their 2nd overall pick

The Golden State Warriors earned the 2nd overall pick in the 2020 draft and since then, there has been no shortage of NBA Trade Rumors revolving around that pick. Most NBA experts and trade analysts believe that it is best for the Golden State Warriors to part with their lottery pick to acquire an asset that helps them win immediately, as opposed to drafting a future prospect like LaMelo Ball.

The Golden State Warriors have openly discussed the different routes they can take on how to best utilize their highly-valued pick, with both coach Steve Kerr and owner Joe Lacob admitting that the franchise is looking into every possible alternative.

Joe Lacob: Warriors looking at all scenarios in NBA draft, including a trade down https://t.co/rK38QQTUW9 — Warriors Wire (@TheWarriorsWire) April 12, 2020

It is a popular belief that GSW will eventually find a trade that will get them a solid rotation player in exchange for their pick, and today, we discuss why they are absolutely right in attempting to do so.

NBA Trade Rumors: An established player is a safer option for the Golden State Warriors

It would be unlikely for either of the top two picks to play heavy minutes for this GSW team

The two most common names for the two top picks in the 2020 NBA draft are Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball, with Edwards the favourite to be selected first. Regardless of the order, neither player is expected to fire from the word go for a Golden State Warriors team whose focal point is their star back-court of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

Sure, the Warriors could select LaMelo Ball and play him off the bench, but most would agree that the option to trade him on draft night, or the pick itself, would work much better than them.The presence of Andrew Wiggins makes the thought of moving Klay Thompson to small forward to accommodate a ball-dominant guard stay out of the equation, at least as things stand.

Arguably, among all the players projected to be drafted in the lottery, only centers James Wiseman and Onyeka Okongwu could potentially start for the Golden State Warriors right from their rookie season. Do the Warriors believe in either of them to that extent so as to not venture into a trade for an already established player? Probably not.

NBA Trade Rumors: Trading down is a win-win scenario for the Golden State Warriors

New York Knicks would love to have a player like Ball who can reignite the franchise

Another way of using their 2nd overall pick - and perhaps the best way - would be not to exit from the lottery at all, but to trade down and bag a starter-caliber player as compensation.

The New York Knicks are thought to be high on the potential ceiling of a 6'6" guard like LaMelo Ball. Unfortunately, there is zero chance he falls to them at the 6th spot in the draft.

Last summer LaMelo Ball put on a show in front of Quavo @DrewLeague pic.twitter.com/VoxkYfv1cC — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) September 4, 2020

If the Knicks truly believe in Ball's ability to light up Madison Square Garden like no one has since Kristaps Porzingis, they could decide to ring up the Warriors and present them their 6th overall pick, packaged together with a player that could interest Steve Kerr.

Does anyone other than Mitchell Robinson excite the Warriors? Do the Knicks love LaMelo Ball that much to part with their highly-talented center? These are questions the respective franchises must find answers to themselves.

Yet, these are questions worth asking. The Golden State Warriors would be happier to get someone like a Robinson and a 6th overall pick caliber player, than they would on getting just a 2nd overall caliber player.

The important thing to remember is that this isn't a generational draft class, at least not on paper. We look forward to bringing you NBA Trade Rumors regarding the Golden State Warriors' plans for the No. 2 pick.

