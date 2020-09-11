Why the Golden State Warriors should pick LaMelo Ball in the 2020 NBA Draft 

The Golden State Warriors have been awarded the second overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. Since then, the franchise has been surrounded by countless rumors about what they may do with such a strong asset.

Many Golden State Warriors fans have talked about their need for a center and hope the team drafts James Wiseman with their pick. Many others have speculated the Warriors giving away their pick for assets and potentially drafting Nico Mannion with a lower pick in the draft.

Many fans hope for the Golden State Warriors to draft James Wiseman

However, we believe there is a very enticing option that many seem to ignore.

Here are 5 reasons why the Golden State Warriors should select LaMelo Ball in the 2020 NBA Draft.

The Golden State Warriors' system

LaMelo Ball would fit into the Golden State Warriors' system seamlessly

There is no one in the lottery that suits the Warriors' system more than LaMelo Ball.

At 6'7", Ball is a tall point guard that has exceptional court vision and shot creation abilities. But more than anything, it is his versatility that would make him a great fit for the Golden State Warriors.

Whenever needed, Ball has switched roles between the team's shot creator and the high volume scorer, leading his team to victory in tough situations. The 19-year-old has also shown a generational passing ability much like his brother Lonzo Ball.

In the Golden State Warriors' system, Draymond Green has always been the ball handler, making smart plays while Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson play off-ball to find open looks from three-point range. The only exception to this is the few times Green has to be on the bench, with the team running isolation plays.

.@Money23Green has mastered the art of the lob assist 💥

LaMelo Ball can be a player that can take up the role of the ball handler whenever the 30-year-old goes to the bench. His passing ability more than warrants this claim, and with such a high ceiling, it may just be a matter of time before he surpasses his potential starting counterpart.

On the defensive end, it may seem like LaMelo Ball could be a liability but that is far from the truth. His performances in the NBL had shown continuous improvement on that end of the floor, and he has the potential to improve a lot more as time goes on.

Posing a threat on both ends, Ball could benefit the Golden State Warriors immensely.

LaMelo Ball has proven himself in a professional league

LaMelo Ball performed admirably in the NBL

While the NCAA is no joke, it has to be said that the NBL is a tougher stage to perform on.

Due to his unique route to the NBA, LaMelo Ball has had to play against professionals who have spent years honing their craft and who depend on the game to survive.

Playing for the Illawarra Hawks, Ball averaged 16 points, 6.88 rebounds and 6 assists. He also became the youngest player in NBL history to record a triple-double and was named Rookie of the Year.

LaMelo Ball, a projected top-three NBA Draft pick, won NBL Rookie of the Year 🏆



LaMelo Ball, a projected top-three NBA Draft pick, won NBL Rookie of the Year 🏆

A sensational rookie campaign for @MELOD1P

His performances have NBA scouts gushing about his game, with many coming out to say that it is "tailor-made for the NBA". More notably yet, reputed ESPN and NBA scout Mike Schmitz has come out publicly to call LaMelo Ball the most talented prospect in the 2020 NBA Draft.

In terms of young talent, they don't get much better than LaMelo Ball.