NBA Trade Rumors: Why LA Lakers must target Dennis Schroder this offseason

Championship favorites LA Lakers currently lead the Denver Nuggets 2-1 in the Western Conference Finals. The Purple and Gold are busy focusing on the matters at hand and unsurprisingly, not many NBA trade rumors have surfaced about moves that they could make in the offseason. This doesn't mean that LA Lakers don't have holes in their roster. They still lack a serviceable point guard beyond Rajon Rondo. One player who could fill that gap is Dennis Schroder.

Schroder has shown steady improvements during his two years with OKC Thunder so far. He finished as the runner-up in the Sixth Man of the Year race this season, averaging 18.9 points on 46.9% shooting to go with his four assists per game.

This move from Dennis Schroder is filthy😷pic.twitter.com/EYbIWs1evE — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 26, 2020

Several NBA trade rumors suggest that OKC Thunder are heading towards a rebuild. If the Thunder decide to blow up their current roster, Dennis Schroder will be among the players on the market and the LA Lakers should pounce on him.

NBA Trade Rumors: Why Dennis Schroder will be the perfect fit for LA Lakers

The LA Lakers have a well-rounded starting five. The problem for them lies in the second unit though. They lack a ball handler to command the team when LeBron James is off the court. Rajon Rondo has done well in that role in the ongoing playoffs but at 34, he isn't getting any younger. More importantly, he's highly inconsistent during the regular season.

Dennis Schroder can fill this void in the LA Lakers' lineup. In OKC, Schroder took charge of proceedings whenever Chris Paul was taking a breather or unavailable. Additionally, he's also a proven scorer and his shooting has only improved over the last few years.

Dennis Schroder recently celebrated his 27th birthday and entering the prime years of his career. The financial implications of taking on his contract are manageable as well because the German is on an expiring contract and owed $15.5 million next season.

How can LA Lakers land Dennis Schroder from OKC Thunder?

Kyle Kuzma

One thing to remember is that Dennis Schroder will only be available if OKC Thunder undergo a rebuild which is not guaranteed right now. In case that situation does come to pass, Kyle Kuzma will the only true asset owned by LA Lakers that the Thunder will be interested in.

Going through Denver Lakers stuff and totally forgot a Kyle Kuzma game winner happened in the bubble. Seems like forever ago. (Nice SLOB play from Vogel too). pic.twitter.com/m2VM3EMi1L — UnwrittenRules (@UnwrittenRul3s) September 17, 2020

Parting ways with the Purple and Gold could be a blessing in disguise for Kuzma whose growth has stalled. He will continue to come off the bench in LA as long as Anthony Davis is contracted to the Lakers. Joining OKC would give him the freedom to develop on a young team with no pressure to perform immediately.

