NBA Trade Rumors: LA Clippers to consider moving Lou Williams

The LA Clippers could see a lot of roster changes this upcoming offseason. Their current unit faltered when it mattered the most and NBA trade rumors expect the franchise to acquire a few names. However, that most certainly means some players moving away and 3-time Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams could be one of them.

Lou Williams shot 4-27 from three in the Nuggets series. pic.twitter.com/99k0SyVmXC — StatMuse (@statmuse) September 16, 2020

Sweet Lou was subject to much controversy and missed games for the LA Clippers at the beginning of the NBA restart. He wasn't as effective in the playoffs either, shooting at 42.5% and managing just 12.8 points per game, way down from his regular season numbers.

NBA Trade Rumors: LA Clippers to replace Lou Williams?

Steve Ballmer

The problem with Lou Williams is that he has consistently been poor in the NBA Playoffs. He's shot the ball at 39.3% during his career in the postseason. That's simply not good enough for the LA Clippers who obviously have championship expectations. Referring to the same, Jovan Buha of The Athletic opined that the franchise could look to move on from him.

"The concern for the Clippers is that Williams’ performance isn’t an aberration. Historically, he’s struggled in the postseason, and, as a result, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Clippers explored his trade value."

Having played 15 seasons in the NBA already, Lou Williams isn't getting any younger. He's on an expiring $8 million deal for the 2020-21 season. So it might make sense to flip him now for an asset or two in return.

LA Clippers' bench misfires in the NBA Playoffs

Montrezl Harrell

The biggest shortcoming for the LA Clippers in the playoffs was the performance of their second unit led by Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell. Both are weak defenders and their production dipped massively going forward.

The only NBA team Montrezl Harrell follows on Instagram is the Toronto Raptors. Take that for what you will. — keeks (@keerthikau) September 17, 2020

Harrell is a free agent this offseason and his value has taken a big hit due to his performances in the postseason. Subsequently, the LA Clippers have some key decisions to make in the coming few months.

