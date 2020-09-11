NBA Trade Rumors: 5 veterans New York Knicks could target to lead their young squad

The New York Knicks, who are going through a tumultous time with nothing seemingly going their way, have been linked with many big-time NBA Trade Rumors but have consistently failed to convert them to fruition.

The best New York Knicks have finished is a lowly 11th in the Eastern Conference since they last made the NBA playoffs in 2013-14. After their six-game loss to the Indiana Pacers in the Conference semi-finals, New York Knicks have decided to shake up their roster.

To this date, they have been struggling to get anywhere close to the playoffs. The New York Knights have drafted poorly in the past few years and traded away their only star in Kristaps Porzingis in a questionable deal where they came off worse.

However, they do have some young players in RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson, Kevin Knox, Frank Ntilikina and Dennis Smith Jr. who could all develop into solid NBA players in the future. Perhaps what the New York Knicks require is an experienced head to make these young players blossom into top professionals.

On that note, let's take a look at five veteran players who the New York Knicks could bring in to lead their young squad.

NBA Trade Rumors: Rudy Gay could still score reliably for the New York Knicks

Rudy Gay played well in the NBA bubble.

Career PPG - 17.1

Career RPG - 5.9

Career APG - 2.2

Career FGP - 45.6%.

Just when you thought Rudy Gay was done and dusted, the 34-year-old forward quietly played some amazing basketball for the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA bubble. Gay played seven of the Spurs' eight games in the bubble and scored 19, 12, 24, 24, 14, 19 and 13 points in those games respectively - a healthy average of nearly 18 points per game.

Rudy Gay has been a 3-point assassin in the bubble pic.twitter.com/5PzkKNXHvm — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) August 5, 2020

Rudy Gay has been a fabulous scorer throughout the 14 seasons he has played in the NBA. While he is coming off his worst scoring season since his rookie year, Gay managed to prove in the bubble that he's far from done if given the right opportunities.

With the New York Knicks, he will get plenty of the ball to show the younger guys just how it is done. Rudy Gay hasn't been a part of many NBA Trade Rumors. The San Antonio Spurs might be willing to let Gay go as they look to rebuild with younger players, but his $14 million contract could make potential suitors a little repulsive.

NBA Trade Rumors: Marc Gasol could bring a winning mentality to the New York Knicks

Raptors traded Valanciunas for Gasol.

Career PPG - 14.6

Career RPG - 7.6

Career APG - 3.4

Career FGP - 48.1%.

Marc Gasol often featured in many NBA Trade Rumors throughout the 2019-20 season and was close to being traded by the Toronto Raptors before the deadline.

Gasol, with his experience, helped the Raptors to an NBA Championship last season. But his utility on the court is presently at an all-time low as he averaged just 7.5 points per game this season.

The 35-year-old Marc Gasol is a big man with a vast skillset. He can post up like a traditional big, stretch the floor and knock down 3s and is also a very competent playmaker.

Gasol's contract runs out at the end of the season, so all the New York Knicks need to do is pay up. He should cost nowhere near the $25 million he is earning this season. But it might be difficult to convince him to come to New York if a championship contender shows interest in him.

Gasol is worth a try, especially given that the Knicks' brightest prospect - Mitchell Robinson - could do with an experienced campaigner like the Spaniard.