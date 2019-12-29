NBA Trade Window: 3 Players that the Milwaukee Bucks should target

Shubham Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 29, 2019

Dec 29, 2019 IST SHARE

Los Angeles Lakers v New Orleans Pelicans

The trade season has already begun, and the Milwaukee Bucks are also under the limelight this time around. With an exceptional record 28-5 this season, the Bucks are sitting on the top spot in the Eastern Conference. They have an impeccable offense, averaging 120 points per game, and they also have been able to hold off opponents on the defensive end, allowing just 106.9 points per game.

No matter how well the Bucks are playing in the regular season, the pressure of performing in the later stages of the tournament will be on them. As this trade window gives them a chance to bolster their lineup, the Bucks will be willing to make some moves.

With only a few assets to lose, the Bucks have some of the drafts picks to offer to the teams. But will those be enough? With that in mind, let us take a look at the three possible targets for the Milwaukee Bucks before the trade deadline.

#3 JJ Redick

New Orleans Pelicans Media Day

The Pelicans sit at the 14th place in the West, nowhere near a playoff picture, and need to move some players this trade window. JJ Redick can be one of them.

JJ Redick is averaging 15.8 points per game, shooting 44.7% from the field and 45.8% from the three-point line. He is one of the best three-point shooters in the game, and the Bucks won't mind getting a hand on him.

But the Pelicans will need a considerable return in this trade, which the Bucks are incapable of giving right now, are they? The Bucks will have to drop a critical asset in this trade, and although there is a possibility, it's very dim. However, the Bucks won't mind considering him for now.

1 / 3 NEXT