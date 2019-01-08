NBA Trade Window: 3 players the Phoenix Suns could trade for this month

New Orleans Pelicans v Boston Celtics

It is not an understatement to say that the Phoenix Suns have been one of the least competitive NBA teams over the last decade. The franchise has not reached the postseason since 2010, and the Suns have failed to crack 25 wins in each of the last three seasons. During the 2017/18 season, the Suns finished with an abysmal record of 21-61, and the team has once again struggled this season, as the Suns have made a disastrous 9-32 start to the 18/19 campaign.

Nevertheless, there are signs for optimism in Phoenix, as the team's number one draft pick, Deandre Ayton, looks set to be a future star. In addition to this, the Suns also convinced Devin Booker to sign a new five-year, $158 million maximum contract with the franchise, and the Sun's most exciting young players are now committed to the team for the foreseeable future.

Despite the signs of a bright future, the team evidently needs more help if they are to compete for a postseason appearance in the next few years, so here we will look at three players that the Suns should make a trade for this month.

#3 Josh Hart

Los Angeles Lakers v Denver Nuggets

The Phoenix Suns wanted to take Josh Hart as part of a potential trade with the Los Angles Lakers for Trevor Ariza. Despite this, the Lakers refused to deal Hart after deciding that they would not give up the 23-year-old for a player that is 10 years older, and Hart has remained on the Lakers roster.

Nevertheless, the Suns clearly want to add a capable two-way player to their starting five, and now that Ariza has moved to the Wizards, the Suns may once again look to explore a deal for Hart in 2019. The 23-year-old's future in LA remains in doubt and the Suns will look to acquire the guard if the Lakers make a major move this month.

