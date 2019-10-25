NBA Trade Window: 3 Teams that must make a move for Kevin Love

Kevin Love's future with the Cleveland Cavaliers is in doubt

Following an injury-hit 2018-19 season, a healthy Kevin Love returned to the starting lineup last night as the Cleveland Cavaliers opened their season with a trip to Orlando. Love led the game in minutes (36) while posting 12 points, 18 rebounds, and 3 assists during a solid individual performance, however, the Cavs were once again collectively poor as they fell to an underwhelming 94-85 loss.

The Cavs have now won just 19 games since the departure of LeBron James last summer and based on their season opener, the team is at least a few years away from contending for a spot in the postseason. At 31, Love's remaining prime years are ticking, and the former Minnesota Timberwolves man continues to be linked with a trade. So, with the 19-20 season underway, here we will take a look at the three most likely trade destinations for Love.

#3 Portland Trail Blazers

Kevin Love would form a Big 3 alongside CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard

With the excellent backcourt pairing of CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard, the Portland Trail Blazers will once again be in the mix as they look to improve upon last season's trip to the Western Conference Finals. However, while they managed to sign Hassan Whiteside in the summer, the current roster is still missing a third scorer, and adding someone such as Love would be a huge statement of intent.

Love grew up in Oregon, and with the Trail Blazers in a strong position to contend, it could be the perfect time for the veteran to make his homecoming. The Trail Blazers may need a third team to facilitate a deal, however, Love's addition could prove to be all the difference as they pursue a first NBA title since 1977.

