NBA Trade Window: 3 teams that should trade for Derrick Rose

Derrick Rose was drafted as the No.1 overall pick in the 2008 NBA draft by the Chicago Bulls. He won the rookie of the year and is also the youngest MVP in the history of NBA.

Rose was stellar in his initial years with the Chicago Bulls and was considered as one of the best players in the world. His speed and athleticism were unmatched and he was a highlight reel on a daily basis. But what would have been a spectacular career was marred by injuries. Rose suffered career threatening injuries with the Bulls and that disrupted his momentum at the peak of his career. He was traded to the Knicks in 2016 and has also played for the Cavaliers and the Timberwolves.

Rose is currently playing for the Detroit Pistons. He is having a very good year with the Pistons despite the team not playing up to expectations. Rose is averaging 16.2 PPG in just 23 minutes per game. He is also shooting a very efficient 49% from the field.

Here are the three teams that could utilize his talents and should trade for him.

#3 Chicago Bulls

Derrick Rose used to be Chicago's favorite son. He was born and raised in Chicago and enjoyed his best years in the league with the Chicago Bulls.

The Bulls have been struggling for many years now. They currently have a 9-18 record and are the 11th ranked team in the Eastern Conference. Kris Dunn currently plays at the point guard position for the team but he hasn't displayed much during his time in the NBA and the Bulls are in desperate need for an upgrade.

A healthy Derrick Rose will be a great option to consider by the Bulls. He will become an instant fan favorite and will be a great veteran presence in the locker room.

