NBA Trades: 3 Teams that should trade for Kevin Love

Davion Moore FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 218 // 05 Jul 2019, 06:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kevin Love could join a new team before the summer is over

The NBA offseason is underway, and it has been exciting. Some of the NBA's biggest stars have signed with new teams. For example, at the start of the free agency period, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving joined forces and signed with the Brooklyn Nets. The duo of Durant and Irving will be joined by center DeAndre Jordan. The center last played 19 games for the New York Knicks but will travel to a different area in the city and will play for the Nets.

Other moves include Jimmy Butler going to the Miami Heat, Al Horford joining the Philadelphia 76ers, and Kemba Walker signing with the Boston Celtics.

The offseason is typically known for huge free agent signings such as the ones mentioned above. It is also a chance for teams to fill voids within their roster with quality role players (such as Danny Green or Rajon Rondo). This year is a bit different. This year, one lucky team could strike it big in a trade and acquire a second or third option. The lucky team has a chance of getting Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love.

In the last few weeks, rumors circulated that Kevin Love is on the trade market and could be on his way out of Cleveland. The veteran forward signed a four-year, $120 million extension with the Cavs last summer after LeBron James' departure. However, Love played 22 games this season as the Cavs struggled through the season.

An unnamed source told The Athletic on June 30 that the Cavaliers could receive offers for Love throughout the summer. While the Cavaliers claim that they have no interest in trading Love, this is a business. There is a chance that a trade could happen and some teams could benefit from Love's abilities. Here are three teams that should trade for Kevin Love.

#3 Portland Trailblazers

The Oregon native could join the likes of Damian Lillard and C.J McCollum

The Portland Trailblazers had an impressive season and exceeded expectations. They reached the Western Conference finals after beating the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets. They faced the Golden State Warriors in the Conference finals but got swept by the former champions.

The Blazers showed that they have a bright future and can be contenders for the NBA title, but they're missing something. The Blazers would benefit from another piece to add to their backcourt of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. This is where Love steps in.

Love is an Oregon native who spent most of his life in the state. He was born in California but was raised in Oregon and attended high school there before his college days at UCLA. The "hometown" player not only has a chance to play for his home team but an opportunity to join a legitimate side.

Advertisement

The Cavaliers are a rebuilding team, but the players are (becoming) established. The Blazers are playoff bound and proved that they can compete with the best of their conference. Their talent and tenacity are what helps them succeed. With the addition of Love, the Blazers will have another offensive threat to go along with their skilled backcourt. It is a win-win for both sides.

Channing Frye, Love's former teammate even advocated for the move. He shared his thoughts in a tweet last month and referenced a conversation he had with friends. He said, Love going to the Blazers would "shake up the West."

I’m gonna be honest i had a conversation with friends and i think the best move for the Blazers would be to get Kevin Love. I think it would shake the whole western conference — Channing Frye (@channingfrye) June 23, 2019

The Blazers recently acquired Hassan Whiteside from the Heat in a four-team trade. The move came after Whiteside opted into his contract with the Heat. If the Blazers plan to keep Whiteside, he could be a valuable asset to their team. If they decide to move him, he can be used towards a trade for Love. If the Cavs and Blazers make a straightforward trade for both players (and maybe draft picks) the trade works. If this happens, the Blazers get another threat on the offensive end, and the Cavs get a legitimate center. So, it could potentially work for both teams.

Trade: The Cavaliers receive Hassan Whiteside, and the Blazers receive Kevin Love

1 / 3 NEXT