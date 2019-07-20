×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA Trades & Free Agency: 5 Offseason moves that shouldn't have happened

Shubham Pant
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
41   //    20 Jul 2019, 13:19 IST

Kawhi Leonard to the Los Angeles Clippers was the biggest offseason deal there was
Kawhi Leonard to the Los Angeles Clippers was the biggest offseason deal there was

The 2019 NBA off-season was one of the biggest and richest off-seasons in recent history, with a plethora of superstar players as well as a lot of Tier-A stars were available on the free agency market, with a bunch of teams looking to emerge as contenders for the NBA title in the 2019-20 season.

There were some moves which made teams like the Los Angeles Clippers, Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Lakers jump up to title contenders and the return of the power duos in the NBA has changed the whole landscape. Here are 5 off-season moves that shouldn't have happened this summer.

#5 Derrick Favors to the New Orleans Pelicans (via trade)

Utah Jazz traded Favors to free up cap space
Utah Jazz traded Favors to free up cap space

The Utah Jazz were looking like front runners to keep Derrick Favors for the 2019-20 season as well since he had proved himself really well in the reduced role he had off the bench, averaging 11.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks while shooting 58.6 per cent from the field and was a defensive enigma next to Rudy Gobert.

When the Jazz signed Bojan Bogdanovic in the off-season for a four-year, $73 million contract, they had to let someone go to get under the cap space and Favors' $16.9 million expiring contract seemed like the player they needed to let go.

Favors was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans for just two second-round future draft picks, via the Golden State Warriors. He was an influential player for them and leaves the frontcourt slightly undermanned now, given that Gobert and their new acquisition Ed Davis are the only two established players that can play there.

The Jazz should have also tried to get a better deal for a player that could be such a good influence for another team. The New Orleans Pelicans now have an experienced veteran in Favors to show Zion Williamson and Jaxson Hayes the ins and outs and can make both of them even better than they are right now. He might be a huge steal for the Pelicans and seems like a horrible deal for the Jazz.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
NBA Philadelphia 76ers Los Angeles Lakers Ricky Rubio Tobias Harris
Advertisement
NBA Free Agency: Assessing Jimmy Butler's most likely destinations
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency and Rumours roundup: 5th July - Kawhi Leonard, Lillard to Lakers?
RELATED STORY
NBA Today: Top 5 bargain contracts in the league right now
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most traded players in NBA History
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, April 1st 2019: Zion Williamson NBA bound, Jimmy Butler to the Lakers and more 
RELATED STORY
Top 25 NBA Free Agents 2012
RELATED STORY
NBA Rumors: Jimmy Butler backed to remain with the Sixers; move to the Lakers unlikely
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup: 16th July - LeBron James meets with Luke Walton, set to miss Team USA minicamp 
RELATED STORY
Top 5 NBA playoff final series of all time
RELATED STORY
Los Angeles Lakers Rumours: Jimmy Butler remains an option, Kawhi Leonard unlikely to join
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us