NBA Trades & Free Agency: 5 Offseason moves that shouldn't have happened

Kawhi Leonard to the Los Angeles Clippers was the biggest offseason deal there was

The 2019 NBA off-season was one of the biggest and richest off-seasons in recent history, with a plethora of superstar players as well as a lot of Tier-A stars were available on the free agency market, with a bunch of teams looking to emerge as contenders for the NBA title in the 2019-20 season.

There were some moves which made teams like the Los Angeles Clippers, Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Lakers jump up to title contenders and the return of the power duos in the NBA has changed the whole landscape. Here are 5 off-season moves that shouldn't have happened this summer.

#5 Derrick Favors to the New Orleans Pelicans (via trade)

Utah Jazz traded Favors to free up cap space

The Utah Jazz were looking like front runners to keep Derrick Favors for the 2019-20 season as well since he had proved himself really well in the reduced role he had off the bench, averaging 11.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks while shooting 58.6 per cent from the field and was a defensive enigma next to Rudy Gobert.

When the Jazz signed Bojan Bogdanovic in the off-season for a four-year, $73 million contract, they had to let someone go to get under the cap space and Favors' $16.9 million expiring contract seemed like the player they needed to let go.

Favors was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans for just two second-round future draft picks, via the Golden State Warriors. He was an influential player for them and leaves the frontcourt slightly undermanned now, given that Gobert and their new acquisition Ed Davis are the only two established players that can play there.

The Jazz should have also tried to get a better deal for a player that could be such a good influence for another team. The New Orleans Pelicans now have an experienced veteran in Favors to show Zion Williamson and Jaxson Hayes the ins and outs and can make both of them even better than they are right now. He might be a huge steal for the Pelicans and seems like a horrible deal for the Jazz.

