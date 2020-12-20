NBA Twitter explodes as Rudy Gobert signs a $205m Supermax extension with the Utah Jazz ahead of 2020-21 campaign

Rudy Gobert is the Utah Jazz's defensive anchor. The 7'1" center is a two-time 'Defensive Player of the Year' and led the league in blocks in 2017. He is one of the best centers in the game and his partnership with Donovan Mitchell led the Utah Jazz to 6th in the stacked Western Conference.
Rudy Gobert signs supermax extension with the Utah Jazz
Getting Gobert's extension was one of the Utah Jazz's main goals this offseason. The franchise expressed their desire to sign the supermax with their star guard, Donovan Mitchell and that left Gobert's future with the Jazz uncertain.
He was linked with a lot of teams in the offseason, including the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors, and when the team offered him a max contract, he rejected it saying he wants a supermax.
According to recent reports, the Utah Jazz has agreed to the supermax extension and the Frenchman will be staying in Salt Lake City after all. This makes the contract the third largest in NBA history, right behind Giannis Antetokounmpo's $228M and Russell Westbrook's $207M.
Twitter reacts to Rudy Gobert's supermax extension news
Rudy Gobert said,
"After the bubble, I really felt like I could win a championship with Donovan [Mitchell]. I think we’ve both grown a lot, and we’re going to keep growing. I’m really excited that we’re going to be able to continue this journey together."
Not surprisingly, Twitter erupted at the news of Rudy Gobert's extension and everyone had an opinion. People came in with congratulations while some were there to have fun.
