NBA Twitter explodes as Rudy Gobert signs a $205m Supermax extension with the Utah Jazz ahead of 2020-21 campaign

Rudy Gobert is the Utah Jazz's defensive anchor. The 7'1" center is a two-time 'Defensive Player of the Year' and led the league in blocks in 2017. He is one of the best centers in the game and his partnership with Donovan Mitchell led the Utah Jazz to 6th in the stacked Western Conference.

Rudy Gobert signs supermax extension with the Utah Jazz

Rudy Gobert at the 2020 NBA All-Star Media Day

Getting Gobert's extension was one of the Utah Jazz's main goals this offseason. The franchise expressed their desire to sign the supermax with their star guard, Donovan Mitchell and that left Gobert's future with the Jazz uncertain.

He was linked with a lot of teams in the offseason, including the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors, and when the team offered him a max contract, he rejected it saying he wants a supermax.

Rudy Gobert turned down a max contract extension from the Jazz. He wants them to pay him supermax, per @Larsen_ESPN pic.twitter.com/Yecnc7OcJZ — Hoops Supply (@hoopssupply) December 17, 2020

According to recent reports, the Utah Jazz has agreed to the supermax extension and the Frenchman will be staying in Salt Lake City after all. This makes the contract the third largest in NBA history, right behind Giannis Antetokounmpo's $228M and Russell Westbrook's $207M.

Rudy Gobert's $205 million extension with the Jazz is reportedly the largest for a center in NBA history https://t.co/8SrH4HHyzK — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 20, 2020

Twitter reacts to Rudy Gobert's supermax extension news

Rudy Gobert said,

Advertisement

"After the bubble, I really felt like I could win a championship with Donovan [Mitchell]. I think we’ve both grown a lot, and we’re going to keep growing. I’m really excited that we’re going to be able to continue this journey together."

Not surprisingly, Twitter erupted at the news of Rudy Gobert's extension and everyone had an opinion. People came in with congratulations while some were there to have fun.

The kid from Saint-Quentin is staying in SLC ❤️ pic.twitter.com/z6gtZrb5yv — utahjazz (@utahjazz) December 20, 2020

Every big man in the NBA seeing how much Rudy Gobert was just paid: pic.twitter.com/E3J21c0DeP — FanDuel (@FanDuel) December 20, 2020

You see that Rudy Gobert deal and it really makes you wonder how much Giannis would be worth in a true free market — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) December 20, 2020

Rudy Gobert got $200m? pic.twitter.com/XqWbAgT0Hr — Steve Benko (@SteveBenko) December 20, 2020

Advertisement

Good for Rudy Gobert, he is a class act and has used his job description to get paid, but this morning Kareem, Shaq, TIm Duncan, Mutombo, heck even Clifford Ray are saying if he got that I am owed back pay 😊 https://t.co/mmFrNHzZba — Eddie A Johnson (@Jumpshot8) December 20, 2020

Advertisement

I feel like the Jazz will regret that Rudy Gobert contract sooner rather than later. — Greg (@gwiss) December 20, 2020

Donovan Mitchell checking Twitter pic.twitter.com/QvZ8qVGSaY — Blue Wire Podcasts (@bluewirepods) December 20, 2020

Much better than the last time Rudy Gobert news created national headlines. https://t.co/6bqaphftxO — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 20, 2020

Advertisement

34-year-old Rudy Gobert to the player who just beat him for a backdoor layup pic.twitter.com/sClN3VeO0v — I Think You Should League Pass (@nbaleave) December 20, 2020

41 million a year for Rudy Gobert Jesus fucking Christ — James (@MPleasing72) December 20, 2020

Also Read: NBA Power Rankings: Predicting the top 8 Eastern Conference teams