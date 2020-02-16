NBA Universe left stunned after Aaron Gordon fails to win Slam Dunk Contest

Gordon had perfect 50s on his first five dunks

The All-Star Saturday night was all fun and games until all hell broke loose down the stretch during the Slam Dunk contest. Of the four participants, Derrick Jones Jr. and Aaron Gordon advanced to the finals, where both racked up a couple of 50-point dunks. This culminated into a two-round dunk-off and eventually, a whole lot of controversy.

Both Jones Jr. and Gordon again received perfect 50s to start the dunk-off but despite the crowd and players demanding a tie to the contest, the carnage went on. Derrick landed a 48 on his next dunk and waited for his opponent's move. With no tricks left up his sleeve, AG summoned 7-foot-5 Tacko Fall on the court to challenge his limits and ended up soaring above him for a thunderous slam. Some would argue that he chipped Tacko's head on his way down, but 47 just doesn't justify his effort one bit.

The judging panel consisting of Dwyane Wade, Common, Candace Parker, Chadwick Boseman and Scottie Pippen, settled for an almost-suspicious 47 - the 9s coming Pippen, Boseman and Wade. Everyone in attendance, including Gordon himself, was shell-shocked when the score (47) flashed across the screen.

It meant that the 24-year-old had been robbed off yet another Dunk Contest trophy, with memories from 2016 resurfacing in the minds of many. Later during the press conference, Gordon openly expressed his displeasure at having lost yet again and clearly stated his retirement from the highlight contest for good.

NBA players vented their frustration out through their social media handles, directly or indirectly hinting towards a conspiracy at the judges table. Here's how Aaron Gordon's peers reacted to the whole ordeal.

AG GOT ROBBED AGAIN #BS — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) February 16, 2020

2 🏆 should have been rewarded tonight that’s for damn sure!! Keep it a buck y’all. 🤦🏾‍♂️!! Them boys both put on a show! Professional DUNKERS — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 16, 2020

y’all just made my decision easier 🤝💯 https://t.co/RNV80N0cIY — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) February 16, 2020

@Double0AG bro you can have my trophy. I’m heated. 🤬🤬🤬 — Terrence Ross (@TerrenceRoss) February 16, 2020

One of the craziest dunk contest I’ve ever seen!!! @TheRea1DJones and @Double0AG did there thing!!! They both should’ve just won real talk 💯💯💯 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) February 16, 2020

That was legendary... but damn they did Aaron wrong again🤦🏽‍♂️ — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) February 16, 2020

How can you single handedly have 3 of the top 10 dunks ever completed in the #NBADunkContest and never have been a champ? 🧐😒 @Double0AG #robbery — Reggie Jackson (@Reggie_Jackson) February 16, 2020

I feel sick for AG man. You re the people champ bro @Double0AG !!!❤️❤️ — Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) February 16, 2020

Can't have the dunk contest be at the level, then end it like that smh.... — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) February 16, 2020

Nahhh that’s not cool.... AG been robbed twice now. — Austin Rivers (@AustinRivers25) February 16, 2020