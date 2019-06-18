×
NBA Western Conference: Most important need for each Northwest Division team heading into the NBA Draft

Jame
ANALYST
Feature
8   //    18 Jun 2019, 07:43 IST

The Northwest Division is one of the most competitive ones in the league
The Northwest Division is one of the most competitive ones in the league

The NBA Draft 2019 is just around the corner. Only recently, the Toronto Raptors shook the NBA world by beating the defending champs Golden State Warriors to win the NBA Championship.

Just a few days later, the Los Angeles Lakers again made the spotlight by making the biggest trade of this off-season so far. They traded for the services of Anthony Davis and have now become one of the favorites for the 2019-20 championship.

The rest of the NBA will also try and improve their roster. The injuries to Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant has made the NBA totally open. Many teams have a good chance of doing great in the playoffs next season. A couple of additions to the roster through the NBA Draft can give them good depth

Let's have a look at the most important need for each Northwest Division team heading into the NBA Draft:

#1 Minnesota Timberwolves (Point guard and forward depth)

Minnesota Timberwolves v Detroit Pistons
Minnesota Timberwolves v Detroit Pistons

Picks held - #11, #43

The Timberwolves have one of the best young prospects in the NBA in Karl-Anthony Towns. Towns is already a superstar and is still very young. But the huge contract of Andrew Wiggins has tied the hands of the Wolves, making them unable to make any splashes in the free agency market.

The Timberwolves lack depth in frontcourt and in the point guard position. Derrick Rose had a great season but he may not re-sign with the team. Jeff Teague may also be dealt. If the Wolves can grab someone great at the point guard position from this draft then they can immediately move back into playoff contention. They also need some frontcourt depth.

Brandon Clarke can be an unconventional prospect in the forward position. The Wolves are also linked with Rui Hachimura from Japan.

