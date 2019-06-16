NBA Western Conference: Most important need for each Pacific Division team heading into the NBA Draft

Phoenix Suns have the highest pick among the Pacific Division teams

The Western Conference has become the more competitive of the two conferences in the NBA of late. Most of the stars have moved to star-studded teams on the western side of the NBA and thus the conference has been tighter in each subsequent year, with 2019 being no different.

The Western Conference consists of 3 divisions, Northwest, Pacific and the Southwest divisions. The Pacific Division is one of the most competitive divisions, featuring three of the biggest markets in the NBA as well as two young teams on the rise.

The Golden State Warriors were the most recent Pacific Division winners, followed by the young and talented Los Angeles Clippers, who also qualified for the playoffs this season. The Sacramento Kings are one of the most exciting teams in the NBA and narrowly missed out on the playoffs.

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most well-known franchises in the world and have 16 NBA titles to their name. Finally, the Phoenix Suns round off the 5 teams, being a young team looking to effect the renaissance of the side.

The Los Angeles Lakers do not own a pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. Let us discuss the most important need for each of the other Pacific Division teams heading into the NBA Draft.

#4 Los Angeles Clippers (Pick #48 and #56)

Los Angeles Clippers are a franchise on the rise

Need: Rotation players, forwards

Not needed: Guards

The Los Angeles Clippers are a really young and talented team on the up and will be actively pursuing star free agents to make their team into title contenders. They already have a really good bunch of players to fill in around the stars they might sign.

The Clippers currently own the #48 and #56 picks in the 2019 NBA Draft. Their 20th pick in the first round was sent to the Boston Celtics as a part of the Jeff Green deal with the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Clippers are already stocked at the guard's position, but one spot they might look to reinforce is the forward position. With players such as Ignas Brazdeikis from Michigan, Aubrey Dawkins from UCF and a long shot in Eric Paschall from Villanova available in the late 40-early 50, the Clippers will do well to draft someone who can step up and grow into their role in the team.

