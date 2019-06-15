×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA Western Conference: Most important need for each Southwest Division team heading into the NBA Draft

Jason Mills
ANALYST
Feature
56   //    15 Jun 2019, 20:19 IST

Houston Rockets v San Antonio Spurs
Houston Rockets v San Antonio Spurs

Now that the 2019 NBA Finals have concluded with the Toronto Raptors becoming the newly crowned NBA Champions, the focus on the league shifts to the 2019 NBA Draft. For the moment, it appears the prime draftees will be Zion Williamson, Ja Morant, and R.J. Barrett. These players are likely to go to the New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies, and New York Knicks respectively. However, the draft order of the remaining potential new entrants to the NBA is unknown.

The NBA Western Conference's Southwest Division contains an interesting mix of teams that could benefit from an infusion of new talent. The Division was well represented in the 2019 NBA Playoffs by the Houston Rockets and the San Antonio Spurs.

However, even they need new talent to round out their rosters. At the other end of the standings, the Dallas Mavericks were the West’s second-worst team with a regular season record of 33-49. Here is a quick look at the needs each team in this division should try to address at the 2019 NBA Draft. 

#5 Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks v San Antonio Spurs
Dallas Mavericks v San Antonio Spurs

2018-19 NBA regular season: 14th seed with a 33-49 record

The Dallas Mavericks, owned by Mark Cuban, have had an interesting year. At last June’s draft, the Mavericks sent their 5th pick Trae Young and a 2019 top 5 protected pick to the Atlanta Hawks for the 3rd pick Luka Doncic. At midseason, the Mavericks swung a deal with the Knicks to acquire the injury-recuperating star power forward Kristaps Porzingis. Essentially Dallas’ management has already replaced the lost 2019 first round pick by trading for Kristaps Porzingis.

If Porzingis is healthy and able to play, he gives Dallas a dynamic big man that replaces what the now-retired Dirk Nowitzki once in the form of a young player with a myriad of skills. Teamed with Luka Doncic, 2019-20 should be exciting for Mavericks fans. 

The Mavericks do still have their 2nd round pick at #37 overall. In examining the current roster of the Mavericks, acquiring a guard with this selection might make the most sense. The Mavericks ended this past season 24th in assists per game and 20th in turnovers. 

Also considering that two of their top point guards, J.J. Barea and Devin Harris combined to play just 106 games and are 34 and 35 years old respectively, the Mavericks need some youth at the guard spot.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
NBA Draft 2019 Houston Rockets San Antonio Spurs James Harden DeMar DeRozan NBA Players NBA Rumors NBA Draft Prospects
Advertisement
NBA 2018-19 Free Agency: Worst Contract By Team - Southwest Division
RELATED STORY
NBA Draft: Redrafting the 1984 Draft Class
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Teams of The Week - Week 21
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets
RELATED STORY
10 teams which clawed back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Playoffs
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 5 top teams of the week - week 22
RELATED STORY
NBA Quadruple-Double: The Only 4 NBA players to have recorded a Quadruple-Double
RELATED STORY
Top 25 NBA Free Agents 2012
RELATED STORY
NBA: The craziest sequence of all time
RELATED STORY
NBA Draft: Redrafting the 1996 NBA draft class
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us