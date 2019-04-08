NCAA March Madness 2019: Schedule, Results & Where to Watch - Monday, April 8th, 2019

Virginia are the favorites heading into today's championship game

Preview

After a year of thrilling college basketball, tonight's matchup between Virginia and Texas Tech will determine the 2019 national champions. Having lost just three times all season, the No.1 Virginia Cavaliers enter the showpiece game as the favorites to triumph, however, the Red Raiders will themselves be confident of pulling off a shock win.

Both teams have much built much of their success on the implementation of a half-court defense -- and Texas Tech gave up just 51 points during their Final Four win over Michigan State. Due to this, the matchup is likely to be a close, low scoring game, and defense is likely to decide the outcome of the national title.

Ty Jerome and Kyle Guy have both been instrumental for Virginia throughout the tournament -- although the team will be relying on a big game from De'Andre Hunter. The 21-year-old small forward will have a huge advantage if matched up with Davide Moretti, and if Hunter can catch fire from beyond the arc, Virginia looks to be in a strong position.

Meanwhile, the Red Raiders have embraced their underdog status throughout the tournament, and they will be hopeful that defensive dominance will deliver a first-ever championship.

Just like Virginia, the Red Raiders have individuals that could potentially swing the game in their favor -- with Matt Mooney among them. The 23-year-old matched his season-high with 22 points during the Final Four stage, and his experience could also help to settle any pre-game nerves.

Where to watch

(1) Virginia vs. Texas Tech (3) - 9:20 pm ET - CBS

The championship game can also be viewed online via the official March Madness website (Membership Required)

Final Four results

(1) Virginia 63 - 62 Auburn (5)

(2) Michigan State 51 - 61 Texas Tech (3)

