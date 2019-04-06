NCAA March Madness 2019: Schedule, Results & Where to Watch - Saturday, April 6th: Virginia and Michigan State in action as the tournament reaches the Final Four

The Final Four stage of the NCAA tournament is here

Matches of the Day

After two weeks of action, the annual NCAA Tournament has reached the Final Four. Today's action will begin with the last remaining No. 1 seed, Virginia Cavaliers, taking on the Auburn Tigers. Virginia enters the game having lost just three games all season long, and their signature defense has fuelled a relatively comfortable win to the Final Four stage.

Meanwhile, the Tigers have been one of the surprise packages of the tournament, but the No. 5 seed will be without star player Chuma Okeke, who tore his ACL during the Sweet Sixteen stage. Due to this, they enter the game as huge underdogs to advance to the national title game, and a Virginia team led by Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome should prove to be too much.

In the days second game, Texas Tech takes on Michigan State. The Red Raiders have been the most impressive team of the tournament so far, winning their first three games by double-digits, before completing a surprise 75-69 win over No.1 Gonzaga. They also boast the best defense in the country, and their win over Gonzaga showed that they can slow down even the strongest offensive units.

Meanwhile, the Spartans have has also been impressive, with the team last time out defeating Zion Williamson and Duke. This was the best win of the tournament so far, and Cassius Winston has continued to gain traction as the competition has progressed. The 21-year-old dropped 20 points and 10 assists against Duke and the guard will be crucial to Michigan State's hopes of reaching tomorrow's showcase game.

Where to watch

(5) Auburn vs. Virginia (1) - 6:09 p.m. ET - CBS

(3) Texas Tech vs. Michigan State (2) - 8:49 p.m. ET - CBS

Both games can also be watched online via the official March Madness website (Membership Required)

Elite Eight results

(3) Texas Tech 75-69 Gonzaga (1)

(1) Virginia 80-75 Purdue (3)

(5) Auburn 77-71 Kentucky (2)

(2) Michigan State 68-67 Duke (1)

