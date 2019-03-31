NCAA March Madness 2019: Schedule, Results & Where to Watch - Sunday, March 31st: All eyes on Zion Williamson as he looks to secure Duke's Final Four spot

Zion Williamson will be in action once again as Duke look to advance to the Final Four

Match Of The Day

In today's later game, Zion Williamson and Duke will take on Michigan State. Duke enters the game with luck on their side, as the team has seen back-to-back opposing buzzer beaters bounce harmlessly off their rim. However, the Blue Devils are evidently not the unbeatable force that many tipped them as ahead of the competition, and Michigan State will provide a stern test.

The Spartans last time out destroyed No.3 LSU 80-63, shooting nearly 50 percent from the field. That result means that Michigan State has won each of their first three games by at least double-digits, and Aaron Henry has been among the teams stand out players. During the Spartan's win over LSU, the forward scored 20 points while also pulling down 8 rebounds, and if Henry can produce a similar performance tonight - Michigan State will have an excellent chance to knock out an underwhelming Duke team.

Where to watch

(5) Auburn vs. Kentucky (2) - 2:30 p.m. ET - CBS

(2) Michigan State vs. Duke (1) - 5:05 p.m. ET - CBS

Both games can also be seen online via the official March Madness website (Membership Required)

Yesterday's results

(3) Texas Tech 75 - 69 Gonzaga (1)

(3) Purdue 75 - 80 Virginia (1)

Performer of the Day (Saturday, March 30th)

Purdue v Virginia

During one of the best games of the tournament so far, Virginia came away with a thrilling 80-75 victory over Purdue. Nevertheless, despite Virginia advancing to the Final Four, it was the Boilermakers Carsen Edwards who earned all the plaudits. The junior guard scored 44 points, on 14-of-25 shooting, also connecting with 10 three-pointers. In total, Edwards recorded more than half of his teams scoring total in what was the best individual performance of the tournament to date

