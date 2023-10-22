"Never trust this front office on injuries” - Grizzlies' alarming update on Steven Adams' injury has fans panicking

Just a couple of days before the start of the 2023–24 season, the Memphis Grizzlies have to deal with a major upset, as backup center and NBA veteran Steven Adams will undergo season-ending surgery on his right knee, the team announced on Sunday.

Adams followed conservative treatment, but it appears that surgery is the sole option to recover from the injury. Steven Adams has been out since January and is not expected to return before the 2024–25 season.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The news about Steven Adams' surgery created a lot of concern for Memphis fans, with others sharing their disappointment with this development and others calling out the franchise's medical staff and front office for how they handled things.

"Never trust this front office on injuries. What a disaster," a Twitter user wrote.

Expand Tweet

"This tweet makes me feel devastated," another user wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Devastating loss for the Grizzlies. Adams signed a two-year extension last year but now it’s looking like the big man won’t be able to play more than half the games in that span. Hoping for a speedy recovery," another one posted.

Expand Tweet

"Sad sad day. ultimately could’ve resolved this a month after initial readings of his injury. understand it’s never good to go surgery route but looking back how much time has been wasted? sad," a Twitter user posted.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Why didn’t we get another center this offseason? SMH," another user wrote.

Expand Tweet

"I'm totally deflated.......we need more transparency from the medical staff and FO," a Twitter user wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Y’all handled this situation like hot dog water bruh,'' another one wrote.

Expand Tweet

"This the Team Fault this should have been done this when he first got hurt. Bad decision for the Grizzlies," a Twitter user wrote.

Expand Tweet

How are the Grizzlies expected to cover Steven Adams' gap?

Steven Adams suffered the knee injury in January. His initial return timetable was three to five weeks, but he eventually missed the remainder of the season.

The Grizzlies were hopeful that Adams would be able to return at some point this season, but it appears that the right knee injury was much more serious than the team originally thought. Thus, Memphis should now find ways to cover the gap left by the veteran big man, especially on the defensive end.

We should expect that reigning Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr, will get even more playing time at 5, sharing the center position with Brandon Clarke.

At the same time, we expect to see big man Kenneth Lofton Jr. get more minutes off the bench and the same goes for Xavier Tillman.

It wouldn't also come as a surprise if Jackson Jr. and Clarke play together as 4 and 5, or if Memphis plays small ball with Jackson Jr. as their only big man on the floor.

Steven Adams joined the Grizzlies in the summer of 2021 and had averages of 7.5 ppg and 10.6 rpg.

He is under contract with Memphis through the summer of 2025 and his absence is a major upset for a Grizzlies team that aims for a deep postseason run this year.