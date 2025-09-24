New 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sees Lakers Reunite with $21.8M Champ as Austin Reaves replaces Fred VanVleet in Houston

Conference rivals, the Houston Rockets and the LA Lakers, could benefit from each other amid their roster needs. The Rockets dealt with a big blow after Fred VanVleet went down with an ACL tear on Monday and is presumably out for the season. They don't have options at point guard, and their only chance to fill the position seems to be on the trade market.

The Lakers are comparatively secure with their roster after adding Deandre Ayton, Marcus Smart and Jake LaRavia, but they still need more support defensively. They also have an Austin Reaves situation. The rising star is likely in his final year of the $53.8 million deal he signed in 2023.

LA got away with a team-friendly contract back then, but Reaves' ascension could help him net $30-35 million annually on his new contract next summer. The Lakers will be in a pickle on matching that demand, considering his similar playing style to Luka Doncic.

While the duo has had success in its limited stint, the Lakers need to improve roster balance around Doncic to compete with the best. LA's lack of assets makes it difficult to retain a player like Reaves, who is its most prized bargaining chip.

Moreover, amid Houston's need at point guard, if the Lakers have an unrefusable offer on the table, the wise idea would be to accept it. Here's one trade proposal that could swing the Lakers in favor of moving on from Reaves and filling a roster hole with a familiar face.

NBA Mock Trade: 3-Team Proposal lands Austin Reaves on Rockets, Lakers get Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and picks

The Lakers have reportedly wanted to move Austin Reaves for an All-Star caliber player in return. However, his team-friendly deal takes that advantage away from LA. While Reaves remains under contract, the ideal situation for the Lakers might be to accept a trade with draft capital and a top-end role player.

A three-team trade involving the Rockets and Grizzlies could help the Lakers reach that goal with this proposal:

Lakers get:

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Tari Eason

2027 first-round pick (via Phoenix from Houston)

2030 first-round pick (via Houston)

2026 second-round pick (via Houston)

Rockets get:

Austin Reaves (via Lakers)

Scotty Pippen Jr. (via Grizzlies)

Grizzlies get:

Jarred Vanderbilt (via Lakers)

Reed Sheppard (via Rockets)

2032 second-round pick (via Lakers)

The Lakers re-acquire Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, four years after they split in 2021 in the Russell Westbrook deal. Caldwell-Pope proved himself as a worthy role player on a championship contender in 2020, with LeBron James as one of LA's best perimeter defenders. After a couple of murky seasons in LA and Washington, Caldwell-Pope proved himself again in Denver, helping it to the 2023 title.

The Lakers need a player of his caliber next to Doncic at the two, who can take on the assignment of guarding smaller and quicker guards. LA also lands Tari Eason, an athletic forward, who can complement Doncic well and give the Lakers more athleticism in the wing spot.

Austin Reaves' value gets the Lakers two unprotected firsts from Houston (one via Phoenix) and a 2026 second-round pick. His expiring deal makes it difficult for the Lakers to demand more draft capital from Houston.

On the other hand, the Rockets shore up the point guard spot with not just Reaves, but also Scotty Pippen Jr, another former Laker. The Rockets part ways with former No. 3 pick Reed Sheppard, who heads to Memphis in this trade.

The Grizzlies, meanwhile, secure a younger backup point guard in Sheppard, who improves the team's 3-point shooting. They also land an underrated asset from the Lakers in Jarred Vanderbilt, along with a second-round pick from 2032. Vanderbilt fills the need for a versatile defender left behind by Caldwell-Pope.

Memphis also gets more help on the boards with his size and athleticism.

