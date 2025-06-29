New Blockbuster Trade Proposal Lands Derrick White on OKC Thunder as Reigning Champs Make Unrefusable Offer

The OKC Thunder have put the NBA on warning about potentially forming a dynasty after winning the title as the second-youngest team to win a championship. They have their core under contract for multiple years with no significant financial restrictions for the foreseeable future.

Ad

With a massive draft capital chest, the Thunder can make more marginal trades to improve their roster and further separate themselves from the rest of the league. It won't make sense for them to pursue another star and shake things up in a major way that disrupts the team chemistry and roster harmony.

Instead, the Thunder can look for top-of-the-line role players like they did last season after acquiring Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein. One of the most prominent names that they should chase is Celtics guard Derrick White.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Celtics have denied trade talks surrounding the 2024 NBA champion, but the latest reports from insider Jake Fischer suggest the Celtics want a Mikal Bridges-type return for White. The Knicks based that deal on draft assets only and offloaded Bojan Bogdanovic as the notable player.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Nets received four unprotected firsts, one top-four protected first, an unprotected swap and one second-round pick. None of the players acquired in the deal played a significant role for them.

Ad

The Celtics are looking to shed salary after presumably falling out of title contention, with Jayson Tatum unlikely to play next season. It's clear that they want picks back and not players, and the OKC Thunder are one team that can match their asking price.

Here's a trade proposal that lands White on the Thunder this offseason.

NBA Mock Trade: Derrick White to OKC Thunder

Unlike the New York Knicks, the OKC Thunder have a few players they wouldn't mind parting ways with in a potential Derrick White trade. While they still have to spend some draft capital, it'll save them a few picks to offer a package around a 2025 first-round pick, Nikola Topic.

Ad

Here's what the trade could look like:

OKC Thunder receive

Derrick White

Xavier Tillman

Boston Celtics receive

Isaiah Joe

Kenrich Williams

Nikola Topic

2026 first-round pick

2026 first-round pick (via Philly, top-four protected)

2029 first-round pick

2026 second-round pick (swap rights Dallas or Philadelphia)

2027 second-round pick (via Houston, Indiana and/or Miami)

The Thunder offload only two of their own picks (2026 and 2029). Aside from that, the other draft capital involved is from other teams. The Celtics receive a sharpshooter in Isaiah Joe, who is under a team-friendly contract for three years, along with a backup guard and prospect in Nikola Topic, who is as good as a new first-round pick.

The Thunder add another veteran defender and a two-way threat alongside Lu Dort, Cason Wallace and Alex Caruso while staying under the luxury tax by $3.2 million and under the first-apron by $10.7 million. White, 30, is under contract for four years and could be a key contributor for the majority of his time in OKC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.