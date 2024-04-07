New Orlean Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | April 7, 2024

The high-flying Phoenix Suns, currently on a three-game winning streak, will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at the Footprint Center on Sunday. The Suns, with five games remaining in the regular season, are still looking to rise up the standings and are is still in the reckoning for a top-four finish.

On the other hand, the New Orleans Pelicans were in a good position to push up from their current seventh position in the Western Conference. However, doue back-to-back defeats, with one of them coming against Sunday’s opponents on April 2, have soured the end of the Regular Season. The Pelicans will now be wary of the Lakers in particular, with the team only one game above LA-based team.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The matchup, set to take place at Phoenix Suns’ home arena, will take place on Sunday at 6 PM ET. Apart from the NBA League Pass, the game will be telecast live on multiple networks, including Arizona's Family 3TV / Arizona's Family Sports and Bounce TV. It can also be caught on radio at SiriusXM, KMVP 98.7, S: KSUN and WRNO 99.5FM.

Moneyline: Pelicans +220, Suns -275

Against the spread: Pelicans +6.5 (-110), Suns -6.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): 222.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns preview

Considering the two teams’ form and the obvious difference in quality, the Pheonix Suns are the clear favorites to win this one. The Suns have all three of their major superstars in the form of KD, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker available.

They are likely to start all three considering the limited amount of gametime the three have had together. The Pelicans on the other hand, have been on a freefall in recent games and have found it difficult to contain offences. That can be expected to continue against the Suns.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns starting lineups, subs and rotation

The Phoenix Suns can be expected to stick to the same lineup that has got them success in recent games. Kevin Durant and Grayson Allen can be expected to start as the two Forwards, with Jusuf Nurkic at the Center. Bradley Beal and Devin Booker will be the guards for this game.

The Pelicans have more injury concerns at hand, with Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson the two notable absentees for this game.

Dyson Daniels can be expected to start alongside CJ McCollum, with Jonas Valancuinas at the Center. The Pelicans can be expected to stick to Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones at the Forwards positions.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns Prediction

There are multiple reasons why the Suns are favored for this matchup in a big way. They are the in-form team and are looking to give their best players gametime alongside each other.

The Pelicans will be missing two of their best players and last won against the Milwaukee Bucks, on March 29. All signs point to a straightforward Phoenix Suns victory, that too at home arena.