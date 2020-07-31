Match Details

Fixture: New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Clippers

Date & Time: 1 August 6 PM ET (3:30 AM, 2 August IST)

Venue: HP Field House (WWOS), Orlando, Florida

The New Orleans Pelicans will be licking their wounds following their opening day defeat to the Jazz in a game that they led for 70% of the time. They next encounter even tougher opponents in the 2nd-seeded LA Clippers, who themselves lost their restart game by a 2-point margin on restart night.

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

The New Orleans Pelicans will be glad to be able to probably field Zion Williamson for more than the 15 minutes that he got on court during the restart. Their interior defense needs work, and Zion's presence as weakside help will bolster their ability to protect the paint.

"The New Orleans Pelicans lost this game because Zion Williamson sat on the bench for the last 7 minutes and 19 seconds. He is this team's closer."



— @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/xi38ATW90H — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) July 31, 2020

Ingram, Redick and Holiday looked mostly in good nick and need to continue in the same vein. Lonzo Ball will look to bounce back from a subpar game, as will Josh Hart.

New Orleans Pelicans - Key Player

Utah Jazz v New Orleans Pelicans

The key piece in the blockbuster trade deal struck by the New Orleans Pelicans with the Lakers last summer, Brandon Ingram has bloomed into an All Star. He will have the unenviable task of keeping the All-NBA duo of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard quiet while carrying the bulk of the New Orleans Pelicans' scoring load.

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

Jrue Holiday, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Derrick Favors

LA Clippers Preview

The absence of dynamic bench duo Montrezl Harrell and Lou Williams definitely set the LA Clippers back in the season restart. Neither of them will be available for this game either. Save for Leonard and George, none of the LA Clippers will be quite satisfied with their performance against their arch rivals. They will be looking to bounce back with a vengeance.

LA Clippers - Key Player

Memphis Grizzlies v LA Clippers

The acquisition of Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder was a crucial recruiting pitch for the LA Clippers signing free agent Kawhi Leonard last summer. George has proven his worth for the LA Clippers by raining hellfire from downtown for most of the season. At 6'9", his shot is borderline unaffected by shot contests.

30 PTS / 6 3PM / 5 REB / 3 STL@Yg_Trece found his rhythm in our first game back. pic.twitter.com/iFebrXN6R9 — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) July 31, 2020

George dropped 30 on the Lakers yesterday. Expect him to continue in the same vein against the New Orleans Pelicans.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

Reggie Jackson, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Patrick Patterson, Ivica Zubac

New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Clippers - Match Prediction

Neither team displayed its full capabilities on opening night of the NBA bubble. The LA Clippers will look to generate more points from their role players, while the New Orleans Pelicans would like a better outing on the defensive end.

The absence of a dominant interior presence for the New Orleans Pelicans will likely allow the LA Clippers to be their free-scoring selves in this game. Although Zion Williamson still remains a tough player to guard, the Clippers will be backing themselves at handling the perimeter shooting from the rest of the Pelicans.

Expect the Clippers to walk away with a double-digit win while scoring at least 110 points.

Where to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Clippers

For viewers in the USA, this game will be covered by national network ABC/ESPN. Indian viewers will find this game being streamed online via NBA League Pass.

