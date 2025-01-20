New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report: Latest on Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram's availability (Jan. 20)

The New Orleans Pelicans host the Utah Jazz on Monday in a rematch between the Western Conference's bottom two teams. The Pelicans will aim to extend their season-best three-game winning streak, while the Jazz will attempt to snap a two-game losing skid.

New Orleans (11-32) has been ravaged by injuries all season, including to stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, who have combined for just 28 appearances.

The team has experienced improved health recently, as evidenced by its uptick in wins. However, an illness is sweeping through the Pelicans' roster, putting multiple players' statuses in question in addition to their remaining injuries.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Conversely, Utah (10-30) has been cautious with its top players lately, regularly resting veterans in an apparent effort to boost its NBA draft lottery odds.

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The teams matched up in their most recent contest on Friday, with New Orleans securing a 136-123 home victory. Veteran guard CJ McCollum led the way with a game-high-tying 26-point performance, while Williamson added 24 points, 14 rebounds and six assists.

On the flip side, the Jazz received a combined 50 points from guards Keyonte George and Collin Sexton in a losing effort.

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report: Brandon Ingram out, Zion Williamson among multiple players iffy to suit up against Jazz

Entering Monday, New Orleans has five players listed on its injury report, with two ruled out. That includes Ingram, who will miss his 19th game in a row due to a left ankle sprain. Meanwhile, forward Herbert Jones remains sidelined indefinitely with a right shoulder labrum tear.

As for Williamson, he is one of two Pelicans considered questionable due to illnesses, along with rookie center Yves Missi. While Williamson played in Friday's win over Utah, Missi sat out, marking just his second absence of the season.

Lastly, star point guard Dejounte Murray is listed as probable due to right elbow bursitis. The lingering injury has made Murray a staple on New Orleans' injury report. Nevertheless, he hasn't missed a contest since Nov. 25.

Update: Williamson and Missi have been downgraded to out, while Murray has been upgraded to available.

How to watch Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans?

Utah and New Orleans' clash is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Gulf Coast Sports and KJZZ will broadcast the game locally, while viewers outside those regions can stream the contest on NBA League Pass and Fubo.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: Mavericks in "strong" pursuit to pair Luka Doncic with Zion Williamson's $53,827,872 teammate

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback